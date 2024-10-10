Cook County Treasurer Pappas to honor community leaders during Hispanic Heritage Month celebration

News provided by

Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas

Oct 10, 2024, 06:00 ET

CHICAGO, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

WHO:  Maria Pappas, Cook County Treasurer

WHAT: Hispanic Heritage Month celebration at which Pappas will present certificates of recognition to community leaders, activists, and entrepreneurs

WHEN: 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024

WHERE: Cook County Treasurer's Office, 118 N. Clark St., Room 112. Chicago, Illinois 60602

Community leaders to be honored at the Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration are: Judy Guitelman. ALAS-WINGS; Julieta Bolívar, community activist; Soraya Campos, owner of Las Tablas restaurant; Nestor and Ulpiano Correa, chefs and owners of La Humita restaurant; Eddy Borrayo, CEO Rincon Family Services; Jorge Mújica, Arise Chicago; Dr. Juanita Mora, Chicago Allergy Center; Jessica Tapia, media personality; José Sánchez, CEO Humboldt Park Hospital; and María Virginia Martínez, attorney with Croke Fairchild Duarte & Beres.

Since becoming Treasurer in 1998 Pappas has worked to reform a property tax system that has disproportionately harmed Latino and minority families and deprived them of opportunities to build generational wealth. Pappas works with Hispanic leaders to inform and educate property owners about the property tax system. Pappas launched the weekly radio show "Latino Houses Matter" on WRLL-AM 1450 to bring Spanish-language information to homeowners about more than $160 million available in potential refunds for missed property tax exemptions and overpayments

SOURCE Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Collections fall after record south suburban property tax increases, Treasurer Pappas reports

Collections fall after record south suburban property tax increases, Treasurer Pappas reports

More property owners failed to pay their property taxes on time following record increases in south suburban residential tax bills this year,...
Pappas: New Payment Plan Calculator helps homeowners pay late taxes in smaller increments to avoid 'merciless' Annual Tax Sale

Pappas: New Payment Plan Calculator helps homeowners pay late taxes in smaller increments to avoid 'merciless' Annual Tax Sale

Cook County property owners have a free financial planning tool that can help them pay off their past-due property tax bills and avoid the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Travel

Travel

Awards

Awards

Hispanic

Hispanic

News Releases in Similar Topics