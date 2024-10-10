Cook County Treasurer Pappas to honor community leaders during Hispanic Heritage Month celebration

CHICAGO, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

WHO: Maria Pappas, Cook County Treasurer

WHAT: Hispanic Heritage Month celebration at which Pappas will present certificates of recognition to community leaders, activists, and entrepreneurs

WHEN: 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024

WHERE: Cook County Treasurer's Office, 118 N. Clark St., Room 112. Chicago, Illinois 60602

Community leaders to be honored at the Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration are: Judy Guitelman. ALAS-WINGS; Julieta Bolívar, community activist; Soraya Campos, owner of Las Tablas restaurant; Nestor and Ulpiano Correa, chefs and owners of La Humita restaurant; Eddy Borrayo, CEO Rincon Family Services; Jorge Mújica, Arise Chicago; Dr. Juanita Mora, Chicago Allergy Center; Jessica Tapia, media personality; José Sánchez, CEO Humboldt Park Hospital; and María Virginia Martínez, attorney with Croke Fairchild Duarte & Beres.

Since becoming Treasurer in 1998 Pappas has worked to reform a property tax system that has disproportionately harmed Latino and minority families and deprived them of opportunities to build generational wealth. Pappas works with Hispanic leaders to inform and educate property owners about the property tax system. Pappas launched the weekly radio show "Latino Houses Matter" on WRLL-AM 1450 to bring Spanish-language information to homeowners about more than $160 million available in potential refunds for missed property tax exemptions and overpayments

