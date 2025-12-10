Treasurer Maria Pappas and Maestro Scott Arkenberg invite everyone to join them for Chicago's largest outdoor Christmas Sing-along on the steps of St. Ben's on Irving Park Road

CHICAGO, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas will celebrate Christmas with Santa Claus and hundreds of their closest friends with a massive sing-along on the steps of St. Ben's on Irving Park Road in North Center.

The first annual Christmas Caroling event begins at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday December 14, on the front steps of St. Benedict's Church located at 2215 W. Irving Park Road. Parking will be available for all attendees behind the church.

"For more than a hundred years people have been flocking to St. Ben's for spiritual nourishment and healing. Caroling is one way to continue that tradition by lifting up the community in joyful waves of music and praise. It's going to be a blast, and I invite everyone to join me Sunday afternoon to get your Christmas groove on," said Pappas.

In addition to the singing St. Ben's Maestro and Music Director Scott Arkenberg says there will free churros and hot cocoa at this free event which will even feature a mariachi band.

"St. Benedict's has been a melting pot for generations, so featuring churros and mariachis fits in with the long welcoming tradition that's been a hallmark of this church since its founding after the first world war," said Arkenberg.

The event will showcase an intergenerational choir made up of St. Benedict students and parish members who will join Treasurer Pappas in singing a variety of traditional American, Mexican and European carols performed acapella and with the backing of the 8-piece mariachi band.

St. Benedicts has been an anchor in the North Center community for generations and continues to thrive as one of the largest parochial schools in the area with a student population of 650.

"It's the first St. Ben's Sing-along but it can only be the biggest in Chicago if you and your family and friends show up. So, start your weekend right by getting off the couch and making your voices heard in North Center Sunday Afternoon. See you on the steps!!!" said Pappas.

SOURCE Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas