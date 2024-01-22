Cook County Treasurer Pappas welcomes Chicago's 2024 St. Patrick's Day Parade Queen

Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas

22 Jan, 2024, 06:00 ET

WHO:

Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas

Chicago's 2024 St. Patrick's Day Parade Queen Grace O'Connor

Shannon Rovers Irish Pipe Band

WHAT:

Chicago Parade Queen and her Court visit the Cook County Treasurer's Office

WHEN:

Noon, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024

WHERE:

Cook County Treasurer's Office, 118 N. Clark St., Room 112, Chicago, Illinois

WHY:

The Irish Queen of Chicago's St. Patrick's Day Parade will bring her Court to the Cook County Treasurer's Office to promote this year's parade. Newly crowned Parade Queen Grace O'Connor will be accompanied by her five-member court, members of Shannon Rovers Irish Pipe Band, and Jim Coyne, business manager for Plumbers Local 130 UA, sponsor of the parade. Chicago Ald. Samantha Nugent (39th Ward) also is scheduled to attend. Chicago's 69th Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade is set to kick off at 12:15 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2024 near Balbo and Columbus drives.

