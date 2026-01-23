Cook County Treasurer Pappas welcomes Chicago's 2026 St. Patrick's Day Parade Queen

The Queen of Chicago's 2026 St. Patrick's Day Parade will bring her Court to the Cook County Treasurer's Office to promote this year's event. Newly crowned Parade Queen Claire Cahill will be accompanied by her court –– Kathleen Sullivan, Colleen Kelch, Mary Dillon and Elizabeth Laffey. The Shannon Rovers Irish Pipe Band will provide entertainment with their celebratory sound. Also, in attendance Plumbers Local 130 UA Business Manager Jim Coyne and Political Director John D'Amico.



