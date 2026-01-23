Cook County Treasurer Pappas welcomes Chicago's 2026 St. Patrick's Day Parade Queen
WHO:
Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas
WHAT:
Chicago Parade Queen and her Court visit the Cook County Treasurer's Office
WHEN:
Noon, Friday January 23, 2026
WHERE:
Cook County Treasurer's Office, 118 N. Clark St., Room 112, Chicago, Illinois
WHY:
The Queen of Chicago's 2026 St. Patrick's Day Parade will bring her Court to the Cook County Treasurer's Office to promote this year's event. Newly crowned Parade Queen Claire Cahill will be accompanied by her court –– Kathleen Sullivan, Colleen Kelch, Mary Dillon and Elizabeth Laffey. The Shannon Rovers Irish Pipe Band will provide entertainment with their celebratory sound. Also, in attendance Plumbers Local 130 UA Business Manager Jim Coyne and Political Director John D'Amico.
Chicago's 71st Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade is set to kick off at 12:15 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2026, near Balbo and Columbus Drive.
More than 400 thousand Cook County residents claim Irish ancestry making the density of Irish here among the highest of any county in America. The plumbers from Local 130 are responsible for dying the river green. It's a uniquely Chicago tradition first dreamt up and carried out by the Plumbers of UA Local 130 sixty years ago!
