Cook Is the Most In-Demand Hospitality Job in California -- OysterLink Analysis

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report by OysterLink shows that Cook roles are the most in-demand hospitality jobs in California, followed by Porter and Janitor positions. The analysis is based on 27,102 hospitality job posts published on OysterLink and reflects current hiring needs across restaurants, hotels and food service businesses statewide.

The data reveals that employers are hiring most heavily for frontline, operational and support roles. Positions responsible for daily kitchen operations, cleanliness and guest service account for the majority of postings, while senior leadership and advisory roles appear far less frequently.

Table 1. Most In-Demand Hospitality Jobs in California

Rank Job Title Job Posts % of Total 1 Cook 1,859 6.86 % 2 Porter 1,304 4.81 % 3 Janitor 1,232 4.55 % 4 Cashier 1,000 3.69 % 5 Barista 945 3.49 % 6 Housekeeper 901 3.32 % 7 Kitchen Manager 888 3.28 % 8 Fast Food Worker 800 2.95 % 9 Line Cook 797 2.94 % 10 Concierge 788 2.91 % 11 Dishwasher 782 2.89 % 12 Baker 766 2.83 % 13 Delivery Driver 809 2.99 % 14 Hostess 720 2.66 % 15 Hotel Manager 710 2.62 % Note: Top 15 roles account for 48.8% of all hospitality job posts on OysterLink in California.

Where Hospitality Hiring Demand Is Concentrated in California

Kitchen and food preparation roles dominate hiring demand. Cook positions alone make up nearly 7% of all hospitality job posts, highlighting persistent staffing pressure in back-of-house operations. When combined with Line Cooks, Dishwashers, Bakers and Kitchen Managers, food preparation roles represent a significant share of total demand.

Support and maintenance roles follow closely. Porter and Janitor roles rank second and third overall, together accounting for more than 9% of all postings. This reflects strong demand for behind-the-scenes staff at hotels, resorts, large venues, and high-traffic properties, where cleanliness and operational efficiency are essential.

Customer-facing roles remain critical. Cashiers, Baristas, Hosts, Servers and Concierges continue to see high demand due to high turnover and volume-driven service models. These roles are especially common in quick-service restaurants, cafes and hotels.

Management and senior positions appear far less frequently. Roles such as Restaurant Manager, Hotel Manager, Executive Chef and Director of Restaurant Operations represent a much smaller share of postings, suggesting employers are prioritizing immediate staffing needs over leadership expansion.

"This data shows where hospitality employers in California are feeling the most pressure," said Milos Eric, Co-Founder and General Manager of OysterLink. "Hiring demand is clearly concentrated in roles that keep day-to-day operations moving. For job seekers, this data highlights where opportunities are most available right now."

