Cooking Revolutionized: Dorot Gardens® Unveils Rebrand and Introduces "Pop. Drop. Done." Fresh-Frozen Herbs--Transforming Kitchens Nationwide

BAYONNE, N.J., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dorot Gardens®, the trusted innovator of fresh-frozen packages of pre-portioned herbs and garlic, has officially launched its transformative rebrand, introducing the world to its new culinary concept—"Pop. Drop. Done." Today, October 16th, the company unveils a bold new identity alongside a sleek, reimagined product line featuring fresh-frozen garlic and herbs, marking the most significant brand evolution since its iconic purple packaging debuted in 2017.

The rebrand elements include vibrant new packaging, a redesigned website, a social media campaign, in-store displays, special events, and engaging recipe development. Beginning October 17th a robust advertising campaign highlighting the new package and the "Pop. Drop. Done.," tagline will go live in such national magazines as All Recipes and Food & Wine; Programmatic Ads; as well as ads running on Facebook and Instagram. "Our new branding highlights that with Dorot Gardens® in your freezer, creating delicious meals is as simple as pop, drop, done.," says Laura Morris, Marketing Director at Dorot Gardens.

In November consumers can look for a 'trade-in' program entitled 'Wilt Insurance,'' where people can send in their wilted herbs for a free coupon to swap fresh-frozen Dorot Gardens for sad greenery.

Dorot Gardens' new look features larger, more prominent flavor callouts and distinct color-coding for each flavor, ensuring consumers can easily identify and choose the right herb for their dish. "The rebranding is all about simplicity and convenience—offering home cooks fresh herbs and garlic without the hassle of chopping and measuring, while still delivering garden-fresh flavors in every meal," adds Morris.

Since the launch, the brand has already begun to captivate home cooks with its effortless approach to flavoring meals. The rebranded product line, now fully integrated across all SKUs, has received a warm reception for its vibrant look and user-friendly design. Dorot Gardens' promise of convenience and uncompromising taste has resonated with consumers looking for simple kitchen shortcuts.

The innovative flash-freezing process used by Dorot Gardens ensures that the fresh herbs are captured at their peak, sealing in their vibrant flavors and aromas. From basil and ginger to garlic, the herbs remain as fresh as the day they were picked—ready to elevate any dish with ease. Dorot Gardens offers an extended two-year shelf life, allowing consumers to enjoy herbs and garlic all year round without the worry of spoilage.

The October launch marks a new era for Dorot Gardens, easing the kitchen experience and helping home cooks around the world deliver flavorful dishes with ease. Say goodbye to stale spices and hello to fresh, frozen herbs that will revolutionize your cooking.

About Kayco Beyond:

Kayco is a leading manufacturer and supplier of kosher foods. Its Kayco Beyond Division sources and distributes new products beyond kosher to meet the demands of consumers seeking healthful, convenient, and/or restricted diet and lifestyle options. Headquartered in Bayonne, NJ, their brands include Absolutely! Gluten Free®, Mighty Sesame Co.®, Wonder Juice™, and Dorot Gardens®, among others. Visit www.KAYCO.com for more information.

