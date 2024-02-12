Cooking Up the Ultimate Pizza Party: Ooni Presents the "Pizza Pod Party" Podcast

EDINBURGH, Scotland, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ooni Pizza Ovens, creator and leader of the home pizza oven market, is thrilled to announce its new podcast, the Pizza Pod Party. Hosted by New York writer Arthur Bovino and Chicagoland-raised producer Alfred Schulz, the podcast is a weekly tribute to pizza culture, featuring engaging conversations with notable guests who share a passion for the perfect slice.

Bovino and Schulz discussed with Candace Bushnell which toppings "Sex And The City" characters would be, explored with Obama speechwriter David Litt how pizza got embroiled in conspiracy theories, elicited Mo Rocca's penchant for shotgunning beers with jumbo slices, discussed online bullying around pizza reviews with New York Times staff writer Emily Bazelon, and interviewed comedian Roy Wood Jr. about pizzerias that refused delivery to his historically Black university. "Bizarre Foods"' Andrew Zimmern's episode inspired his announcement, "This podcast is amazing and one of the best chats I've ever had."

"Pizza is more than just one bite," said co-host Arthur Bovino, Ooni's Head of Pizza Content. "To love pizza is to love culture, sociology, anthropology, poetry, religion, and humor. How you eat pizza and believe it should be eaten—reveals your worldview. That's the premise we explore, aiming to mutually comprehend why Chicagoans reject dollar slices and New Yorkers hate deep dish."

Upcoming episodes feature storied interviewer Guy Raz, actor Patrick Wilson, and NBC News correspondent, Christine Romans. Fresh episodes are available for download and streaming Tuesday mornings on major podcast platforms. Follow @pizzapodparty on Instagram and X to join the party.

About Ooni
Founded by husband-and-wife team Kristian Tapaninaho and Darina Garland in 2012, Ooni Pizza Ovens revolutionized the outdoor cooking landscape and created a new category when they launched the world's first portable pizza oven. Ooni's ovens give users the ability to cook authentic, flame-cooked pizza in just 60 seconds.

Ooni is a family-run, values-led organization driven by passion, innovation, kindness, rigor, and ambition, with an overarching belief that everyone deserves great pizza. It is B Corp certified, joining a highly selective group of companies verified to meet high standards for social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency.

To explore the full Ooni Pizza Ovens product range, visit ooni.com.

