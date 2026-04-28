Making Waves on the Gulf Coast: Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii Set to Open in Gulf Shores, Alabama

Seasoned Multi-Unit Investors Bring Premium Hawaiian Coffee and Aloha Spirit to Alabama's Shoreline this June

GULF SHORES, Ala., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, a renowned coffee franchise celebrated for its premium Hawaiian coffees, strong community connection, adventurous spirit, and vibrant café experience, is expanding its Southern U.S. footprint with a new Alabama café. Located at 520 West Beach Blvd, Bad Ass Coffee in Gulf Shores is slated to open early June.

Building an Alabama Footprint

One of America's most iconic beach towns, Gulf Shores offers a vibrant culinary scene, lively entertainment, and family-friendly attractions. As part of a 10-unit signed agreement on the Gulf Coast of Alabama and Florida Panhandle, Bad Ass Coffee is bolstering its Alabama footprint with the new Gulf Shores café. With three locations currently open in the region, the multi-unit development spans the Gulf of Mexico Shoreline between Gulf Shores and Panama City Beach.

Located at 520 West Beach Blvd, Bad Ass Coffee in Gulf Shores is slated to open early June. Post this

Behind the new café is AWA Investments, a multi-unit, multi-brand franchising group and Royal Aloha Coffee Company's largest investor. Currently operating five Bad Ass Coffee stores in Nashville, TN; Lexington, KY; Pensacola Beach, FL; Miramar Beach, FL; and Orange Beach, AL, the group will continue to play a crucial role in establishing the brand's nationwide footprint.

"As we strengthen our partnership with Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, expanding in the Southeast was a natural next step," said Tom Wylie, co-owner of AWA Investments. "Gulf Shores offers strong year-round traffic and a tight-knit beach community, making it an ideal market to introduce the Aloha spirit and build long-term momentum for the brand."

AWA Investments: A Proven Growth Partner

The new store opening coincides with Tom Wylie's recent appointment as President & Chief Operating Officer of Royal Aloha Coffee Company, reinforcing the brand's franchisee-first approach. As a co-owner of AWA Investments, Wylie brings a hands-on, operator-driven lens, ensuring the brand's systems and expansion strategy reflect AWA's proven approach to multi-unit franchise growth.

"The announcement and opening of the new Gulf Shores, Alabama location this summer is an exciting and strategic westward extension of the brand's expansion plans along the coastal communities of the southeast, and further demonstrates the brand's ability to adapt its business model to meet the unique demands of a 'destination location,'" said Scott Snyder, Founder & Chief Growth Officer of Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii. "The brand is fortunate to have such a strong partner in AWA to ensure the success and consistent delivery of Bad Ass Coffee's 'Hawaiian Hospitality' along the Flora-Bama coast."

Nationwide Expansion Backed by Proven Systems

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii continues to strengthen its presence across the country. The brand anticipates 25–30 new store openings this year, driven by multi-unit partnerships. Franchisees benefit from a proven business model and innovative technology, as well as a development support system, including teams and tools to help identify the right territories for expansion. Combining Hawaiian culture with responsible expansion, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii offers a franchise framework that supports sustainable growth and connects with today's consumers.

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii is looking to partner with qualified and engaged individuals seeking multi-unit opportunities. The brand offers an affordable, highly scalable opportunity with strong profit potential. Franchisees can expect a total investment range between $424,200 – 990,500*. As International Franchise Association VetFran members, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii offers veteran franchisees who join a $10,000 discount* off the initial franchise fee.

For more information on Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii franchise opportunities, visit badasscoffeefranchise.com or call 833-205-2224.

About Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii®

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was born on the Big Island of Hawai'i in 1989 and is dedicated to sharing premium Hawaiian coffees "with a kick" from the Hawaiian Islands through 45-plus U.S. franchise locations – with 100+ additional shops in various stages of development. Today, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii stores also serve popular blended drinks, teas, food, along with other international premium coffees and sell popular branded merchandise with exceptional service and the Aloha Spirit. Bad Ass Coffees are available in franchise stores, online and will soon be available through grocery, hospitality, and specialty retail channels. The Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii brand and franchise is owned by Royal Aloha Franchise Company, LLC. For more information, visit badasscoffee.com and connect on Facebook and Instagram @badasscoffeeofhawaii.

*Source: 2026 FDD – Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii

SOURCE Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii