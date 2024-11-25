Cool Effect Launches Second Annual 'Give the Gift of Clean Air' Campaign to Build Clean Cookstoves

In Central America, many families depend on traditional open wood-burning stoves for cooking. However, these stoves not only release harmful carbon emissions but also produce household smoke and soot, contributing to millions of premature deaths annually. Clean cookstoves present a viable solution to this pressing air pollution issue. Each clean cookstove can reduce approximately three tonnes of carbon emissions per year, while also delivering significant benefits to local communities. These stoves decrease carbon monoxide levels in homes by 79%, save families time and money in firewood collection, and create hundreds of local jobs.

"We were incredibly inspired by the generosity of supporters who rallied to help us fund the installation of these life-changing cookstoves last year," said Dee Lawrence, Cool Effect Co-founder and Director. "The benefits of installing clean cookstoves for both reducing carbon emissions and improving the livelihoods of often impoverished families in rural communities is well documented and cannot be understated. Our mission at Cool Effect has always been to provide simple ways for people to take measurable action against climate change. Clean cookstove technology, funded by carbon finance, is what inspired the founding of Cool Effect years ago and continues to serve as a reminder that verified carbon projects can be truly transformational."

Since its inception in 2015, Cool Effect has helped fund the installation of clean cookstoves in Honduras and Guatemala by supporting the "Breath of Fresh Air" carbon project. The project has distributed over 330,000 cookstoves to date, and the popularity of the life-changing stoves have spread across the region through word of mouth.

Supporters can contribute to the nonprofit's goal by purchasing verified carbon credits. There are several ways supporters can make an impact:

Donate an el cinco: for $12 , supporters can donate an el cinco, a vital maintenance tool which ensures each cookstove operates efficiently for its entire lifetime.

for , supporters can donate an el cinco, a vital maintenance tool which ensures each cookstove operates efficiently for its entire lifetime. Donate a plancha: for $60 , supporters can donate the steel stovetop, called the "plancha," which heats faster and cooks more evenly than traditional methods.

for , supporters can donate the steel stovetop, called the "plancha," which heats faster and cooks more evenly than traditional methods. Donate a new cookstove: for $85 , fund the installation of an entire cookstove.

"It was a no-brainer for us to relaunch the 'Give the Gift of Clean Air' campaign following the positive response and support we received last year," said Jodi Manning, Cool Effect's Chief Executive Officer. "The holiday season inspires a spirit of generosity and giving, and we know people are often looking for simple ways to route it toward a cause that will benefit both the planet and its people, at a time when they need it most. We hope to again surpass our goal and provide life-changing clean cookstoves to communities across Central America."

To contribute to Cool Effect's 'Give The Gift of Clean Air' Campaign goal of donating over 100 clean cookstoves to families in need across rural Honduras and Guatemala, please visit cooleffect.org/cookstoves.

About Cool Effect™

Cool Effect is a San Francisco Bay Area 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to reducing carbon emissions around the world. Endorsed by 1% for the Planet, its mission is to educate and then inspire businesses and individuals to take measurable action against climate change by purchasing scientifically verified carbon credits from the world's highest quality projects. It returns more than 90% of each donation directly to its project partners and, since its launch at the Paris COP in 2015, has helped projects receive compensation for over eight million tonnes of emission reductions. Like the Butterfly Effect, The Ripple Effect, and others, a single action can have global impact. To learn more, please visit cooleffect.org or follow Cool Effect on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

