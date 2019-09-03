Cool Roofs Market Size Worth $27.1 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 5.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cool roof market size is expected to reach USD 27.1 billion by 2025, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising emphasis on green building projects and increasing use of cool roofs for energy conservation are expected to drive the demand for the product.

Key suggestions from the report:

Single-ply membranes segment accounted for 23.4% of the global revenue in 2018; the membranes are widely used on account of their superior waterproofing characteristics along with high flexibility and durability

The cool roofs market in North America is estimated to witness growth of 5.9%, in terms of revenue, from 2019 to 2025 on account of increased awareness among end users concerning product

The market in China accounted for over 30.7% of Asia Pacific market revenue in 2018 owing to increasing penetration of products and rising government spending on various construction and infrastructure projects

Major players in the industry offer a wide range of products along with personalized services, such as custom designs and installation services, which is aiding companies in gaining an edge over their competitors.

Read 110 page research report with TOC on "Cool Roof Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Roof Type (Steep Slope, Low Slope), By Product (Single-ply Membranes, Asphalt Shingles, Metal Roofs, Coated Roofs), By Application, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/cool-roof-market

Large-scale construction activities in residential and commercial sectors are likely to complement product growth. This can be attributed to increasing installation of the products to reduce external heat absorption, thereby maintaining the indoor ambient temperature. Adoption of various types of cool roofing systems in residential construction is projected to witness remarkable growth in developed economies.

Growing use of the product in industrial sector is likely to propel industry growth. Increasing construction spending on account of rapid urbanization and the removal of trade barriers for foreign investments are expected to drive the growth of the construction industry. In addition, growing awareness concerning the benefits of the product as compared to other materials is likely to drive demand over the forecast period.

Rapid growth of the construction industry in the North American economies coupled with rising demand for eco-friendly and energy-efficient systems is likely to propel the market growth. Businesses and homeowners are increasing preferring products made from durable roofing materials, which are resistant to damages caused by hailstorms, uplifts due to high winds, and exposure to solar radiations. Furthermore, the adoption of energy codes and solar power in roofing systems across all end-use applications is projected to augment market growth.

Grand View Research has segmented the global cool roofs market on the basis of roof type, product, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Volume, Million Square Feet, Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Steep-slope Roofs



Low-slope Roofs

Product Outlook (Volume, Million Square Feet, Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Coated Roofs



Foam Roofs



Modified BUR



Single-ply Membranes



Asphalt Shingles



Metal Roofs



Tiles



Slates

Application Outlook (Volume, Million Square Feet, Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Residential



Commercial



Industrial

Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Square Feet, Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Russia





Spain





Italy



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea





Australia



Central & South America



Argentina





Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





United Arab Emirates

