Coolants Plus Celebrates 25 Years

HAMILTON, Ohio, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coolants Plus, a seller and distributor of Lubricant, Antifreeze and Chemical products is celebrating 25 years of growth.

From startup in 1999 to an international company with two successful house brands, Coolants Plus has come a long way. The reason for their success is founder Kurt Deimer's guiding principle. "Give customers access to products and delivery that corporate manufacturers can't". With that No holds barred style, Coolants Plus was a poised to be a different kind of player in the market.

Rapid growth facilitated several warehouse expansions in the first nine years.

In 2001 we started the STARFIRE brand, to begin developing and selling our own comprehensive range of products. And in 2012, we expanded that lineup to more than 100 premium lubricant, antifreeze and chemical products for automotive, heavy-duty, and industrial use.

In 2019, they purchased the PennStar blending facility in Allentown, PA. This expanded capabilities to include in-house packaging. Today, 5 packaging lines 1MM gallons of storage and an additional 130,000 sq ft of space have been added.

They will break ground on a new warehouse and corporate offices in West Chester, Ohio scheduled for completion, June of 2025. CEO Darrin Ward said,

"The physical growth we have seen by purchasing our own blending facility in Allentown, PA and now Coolants Plus is in the process of building a brand new state of the art warehouse in Hamilton, OH has been nothing short of remarkable. This growth of brick and mortar shows the commitment we have to the next 25 years focusing on the growth of STARFIRE."

Tim Wullenweber, VP of Sales and Marketing added

"We owe much of this success to great customers and a rock-solid sales and service team. Many of our staff have 20+ years of service so it's given us the opportunity to really know our customers and develop products and services that make a difference."

Solid partnerships with brands like Shell, Pennzoil, QuakerState, Marathon, Valvoline & Castrol and the STARFIRE brand will lead them into the future.

Since 2001, STARFIRE has offered a comprehensive range of premium lubricant, antifreeze and chemical products for automotive, heavy-duty, and industrial use. Their growth is driven by superior products and services worldwide, making them one of America's fastest-growing lubricant brands. For more information, visit STARFIRE.com or call 888.258.8723.

SOURCE STARFIRE Premium Lubricants