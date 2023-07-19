Coolibar Accelerates Returns Processing, Improves Customer Service with ReverseLogix Platform

World leader in sun protective apparel selects comprehensive returns technology

BURLINGAME, Calif., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ReverseLogix, a provider of end-to-end returns management systems, announced today that Coolibar has significantly improved returns management processes and customer service with the ReverseLogix Returns Management System (RMS). Coolibar is a world leader in UPF 50+ sun protective apparel and accessories.

Previously reliant on manual, time-consuming processes and tasks, Coolibar sought a solution to streamline and improve returns from beginning to end. The retailer considered ReverseLogix and other vendors offering point solutions, and ultimately chose ReverseLogix to manage its +100,000 annual returns. Only ReverseLogix offered comprehensive and scalable end-to-end returns management technology.

Today, Coolibar customers have an intuitive online returns portal from which they can begin a product return, while the warehouse has gained visibility into inbound items. Once received, Coolibar employees are processing returns 50% faster than before due to ReverseLogix's optimized user interface and customized workflows. The RMS' comprehensive tracking and analytics unlocks returns trends, pinpoints inefficiencies, and helps Coolibar address issues proactively for maximum service and speed.

"To keep pace with our growth and meet customers' needs, we knew our returns operations had to go to the next level," said Greg Morrison, IT project manager at Coolibar. "We can now offer a returns experience that reflects the level of service and ease that our customers expect from us. Our employees are happier because they can do their jobs more quickly and easily. It's a win-win, and ReverseLogix has been a terrific partner for us every step of the way."

"By improving returns management, Coolibar has locked in a key component of supply chain optimization," said Gaurav Saran, CEO of ReverseLogix. "The efficiency of returns processing is just as important as managing outbound products, and we're thrilled to support their transformation. Coolibar continues to strengthen its industry leadership by harnessing reverse supply chain innovations that give customers and employees a rewarding experience."

About Coolibar
Coolibar (koo-luh-bar) is the world leader in UPF 50+ sun protective apparel and accessories. We're relentless about developing industry-leading, sun-safe fabrics and technically elegant products designed for a variety of outdoor activities. From everyday living to travel and special occasions, we believe in a sun-smart outdoor activities. From everyday living to travel and special occasions, we believe in a sun-smart outdoor life for everyone. We are the first sun protective clothing company to have received The Skin Cancer Foundation's Seal of Recommendation. For more information visit us or call 1-800-926-6509. Follow us on FacebookTwitterPinterest and Instagram

About ReverseLogix
ReverseLogix is the only end-to-end, centralized, and fully integrated returns management system built specifically for retail, ecommerce, manufacturing and 3PL organizations. Whether B2B, B2C or hybrid, the ReverseLogix platform facilitates, manages, and reports on the entire returns' lifecycle. Organizations that rely on ReverseLogix deliver a vastly superior customer returns experience, save employee time with faster workflows, and increase profits with 360⁰ insight into returns data. For more information, visit https://www.reverselogix.com/ 

