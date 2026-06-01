CoolIT Systems Demonstrates 15kW Coldplate, Extending Single-Phase DLC Roadmap Far Beyond 2030

The design delivers nearly 4x the capacity of CoolIT's previously demonstrated coldplate, extending the leadership of single-phase direct liquid cooling for multiple generations of AI infrastructure

CALGARY, AB, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CoolIT Systems (CoolIT), the world leader in liquid cooling technology for AI computing systems, today announced that it developed the first 15kW coldplate design. Delivering nearly four times the performance of earlier single-phase direct liquid cooling (DLC) coldplate designs, this breakthrough demonstrates that single-phase DLC can scale to meet the thermal demands of future ultra-high-density GPUs and AI accelerators.

"Single-phase DLC is already cooling millions of AI accelerators today. This achievement shows it is also the architecture to cool AI infrastructure well into the future," said Kamal Mostafavi, CTO of CoolIT Systems. "With validated performance at 15kW, CoolIT has proven that single-phase DLC is not only practical to cool millions of the most advanced AI chips today – but ready to cool the coming generations of GPUs and AI accelerators."

CoolIT's 15kW design delivers more than 10x the cooling capacity required for the current generation of AI GPUs and nearly 4x that of the then groundbreaking 4kW coldplate design the company announced in March 2025.

The 15kW coldplate uses CoolIT's Split-Flow™ microchannel architecture and was validated with a standard water-glycol coolant at 1.2 L/min/kW, with system-level thermal performance suitable for 45°C warm-water cooling environments.

"AI accelerator innovation depends on cooling architectures that can keep pace with rising circuit density and packaging complexity," said Dylan Patel, CEO of SemiAnalysis. "CoolIT's work demonstrates that single-phase DLC has a clear path forward, giving both the semiconductor and data center industries greater confidence in the cooling architectures they can invest in."

The announcement reinforces the continued momentum of single-phase DLC across the AI infrastructure ecosystem. NVIDIA has publicly highlighted single-phase DLC with 45°C supply temperatures as part of its next-generation AI platform direction, underscoring the importance of warm-water liquid cooling and advanced coldplate technologies in factory-integrated systems.

CoolIT is also advancing component coldplates and server architectures to extend the performance envelope of single-phase DLC. These efforts include cooling additional peripheral components to increase total heat capture, while developing coldplate designs capable of targeting the most intense hot spots within advanced AI chips.

More information about CoolIT's 15kW is available in a tech brief available at https://www.coolitsystems.com/resources/news/15kw_press_release/

About CoolIT Systems

CoolIT Systems is a global leader in liquid-cooling solutions for AI and high-performance computing. CoolIT designs, manufactures and services liquid-cooling hardware for global server, cloud service provider (CSP) and data center markets. The company's single-phase direct liquid-cooling (DLC) technology is used in high-density, high-efficiency computing environments, and advanced AI infrastructure. CoolIT's DLC systems are used in seven of the top 10 supercomputers and many hyperscale CSP sites. In 2026, Data Center Magazine named CoolIT as #1 direct to chip cooling company and in the top three cooling companies worldwide.

SOURCE CoolIT Systems Inc