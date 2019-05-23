MOSCOW, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CoolUtils recently launched its latest update: the CoolUtils Mail Viewer 4.0. Widely used by a number of institutions from banks to major businesses, Mail Viewer offers professional users the chance to access and handle emails without having to deal with Microsoft Outlook or other dedicated email platforms.

CoolUtils Mail Viewer 4.0: The Definitive Way to Access Emails

CoolUtils Mail Viewer has long been a significant name in the Windows application industry. It's easy to learn interface and quick processing allows all kinds of businesses and offices make use of it. Workplaces that usually have to deal with archived as EML or MSG emails from clients are often the ones who find Mail Viewer the most useful. It's simple and unique app allows an easy and smooth way to view clients' emails, making it a highly popular in law firms, police stations, tax advisors and numerous kinds of businesses.

With the new update, all current users of the Mail Viewer are bound to find their experience magnified in many different ways. First of all, the new CoolUtils Mail Viewer 4.0 offers users the chance to view attachments with the emails. Hence, instead of having to open the attachments separately, you can now just view them with the email itself. This feature makes it far easier for businesses to handle customer requests and offices to deal with reports and documents that they would generally have to open separately to access.

Another new feature offered by the Mail Viewer 4.0 update is the ability to view contact files. Contact files, such as ics and vcf extensions, are traditionally not supported by regular platforms without additional software. However, CoolUtils has added this unique attribute to the new CoolUtils Mail Viewer which allows businesses and offices to view contact lists without having to convert them.

CoolUtils continues to find new ways to improve and optimize the Mail Viewer and the features offered in the CoolUtils Mail Viewer 4.0 are a testament to that. There are bound to be many new features and changes in the future but the importance of the CoolUtils Mail Viewer is not going to decrease.

About CoolUtils.com

CoolUtils.com specializes in producing email processing software for well over 16 years. The company keeps helping law offices, businesses, hospitals and governments process users' emails. CoolUtils email solutions include tools for viewing emails, archiving them, exporting to PDF, preparing for e-discovery or forensic analysis. Learn more about their innovative software at Coolutils.com.

