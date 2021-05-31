Coop Norge signs new exclusive framework agreement to install Pricer's system

STOCKHOLM, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pricer's Norwegian reseller, StrongPoint AS, has today signed a new framework agreement with Coop Norge to supply and install Pricer's Electronic Shelf Labels (ESL).

The ESL agreement is an exclusive framework agreement valid from January 2021 until December 2022. The estimated value of the agreement is approximately SEK 140 million, excluding the cost of installation and future technical support.

"We are proud that Coop in Norway, a long-standing customer to StrongPoint, has chosen Pricer's robust, reliable and scalable ESL solution after a competitive tender. This paves the way for store efficiency and outstanding customer experience. We also want to thank our partner StrongPoint for their constant efforts to our common success in the Norwegian market", said Helena Holmgren, President and CEO at Pricer.

