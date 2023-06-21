Cooper Companies Announces the Start of Construction on its Climate-Controlled Self-Storage Facility on West Route 66 in Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizona self-storage developer and operator, Cooper Companies, has announced the start of construction of a 104,672 sf three-story climate-controlled self-storage facility at 1683 West Route 66 in Flagstaff, AZ.

The General Contractor of this marque location along the iconic Route 66, is TLW Construction, and the architect is national firm, RKAA. 108 Excavating, SWI Engineering and Morning Dew Landscaping, all locally owned and operated Flagstaff companies, have been hired as the excavating contractor, civil engineer, and landscaping design firm.

Climate- Controlled Self Storage 1683 West Route 66, Flagstaff, AZ

The project will feature 694 energy-efficient climate control units, three climate friendly enclosed loading zones, and advanced access control and security amenities. The facility will also include energy efficient mechanical equipment, environmentally friendly storm water retention, industry leading insulation R-values, provisions for an electrical solar system and even a complimentary dog wash station for our customers. Located conveniently along West Route 66 and near the Home Depot, construction should be completed in the fall of 2024.

Cooper Companies has been a neighbor in Flagstaff for 35 years, as the owner of Armour Self Storage on Industrial Drive. They also developed Slayton Ranch Estates in the Doney Park Ranch area, a Northern Arizona residential community featuring 117 2.5-acre homesites, minutes from the City of Flagstaff, Arizona. Cooper Companies purchased the property and oversaw the land development, including all roads and utilities, and managed the sales of the community. In addition, Cooper Companies develops, owns, and operates self-storage, office and industrial properties in Arizona, Texas, and Wisconsin. Since 1978, Cooper Companies has been focused primarily on self-storage properties operating under the name of Armour Self Storage and Extra Space Storage. Their "award winning" properties have been recognized throughout the industry; with one of our properties in El Paso winning the prestigious 2018 MSM Self Storage Facility of the Year Award.

