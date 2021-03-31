Cooper Housing Institute Selects Advisory Board Members

IRVINE, Calif., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cooper Housing Institute, a nonprofit organization that supports research and programs that address housing affordability and homelessness in the United States, announced today that it has selected five notable academic and advocacy leaders in the housing community to serve on its advisory board.

Cooper Housing Institute Co-Founder Will Cooper Sr. said, "The Cooper Housing Institute is dedicated to its mission of making housing a priority in the United States. This board helps us expand our impact on the housing crisis in the United States and is another positive step toward our goal of ensuring that everyone in the world's most prosperous nation has access to decent housing."

"We are pleased to welcome this group of experts to help guide the Cooper Housing Institute as we identify innovative solutions to address this nation's housing crisis," added Co-Founder Will Cooper Jr. "Their combined expertise and knowledge in regards to affordable housing, homelessness, supportive housing services and economics will support our efforts to ultimately end homelessness."

The Cooper Housing Institute advisory board includes:

Dr. Robert Dietz , chief economist and senior vice president for economics and housing policy for the National Association of Home Builders;

, chief economist and senior vice president for economics and housing policy for the National Association of Home Builders; Denise Muha , executive director of the National Leased Housing Association (NLHA), a membership organization involved in the development, management and administration of federally assisted rental housing for persons of low and moderate incomes;

, executive director of the National Leased Housing Association (NLHA), a membership organization involved in the development, management and administration of federally assisted rental housing for persons of low and moderate incomes; Dr. Norweeta Milburn, a professor-in-residence in the department of Psychiatry and Biobehavioral Sciences at the University of California, Los Angeles Semel Institute; senior director of research and evaluation at the Nathanson Family Resilience Center; co-director of the Department of Mental Health-UCLA Prevention Center of Excellence, and director of the UCLA Center for AIDS Research Health Disparities Core;

Semel Institute; senior director of research and evaluation at the Nathanson Family Resilience Center; co-director of the Department of Mental Health-UCLA Prevention Center of Excellence, and director of the UCLA Center for AIDS Research Health Disparities Core; Dr. Sam Tsemberis , clinical psychologist, founder and executive director of Pathways to Housing and developer of the Housing First program model, which offers housing as a basic human right and supports recovery for individuals experiencing homelessness; and

, clinical psychologist, founder and executive director of Pathways to Housing and developer of the Housing First program model, which offers housing as a basic human right and supports recovery for individuals experiencing homelessness; and Pamela West , managing director and leader of the real estate impact investment strategy at Nuveen, a global investment manager.

The members of the advisory board will provide advice, overall guidance and recommendations to Cooper Housing Institute in support of addressing housing affordability challenges and homelessness within the United States.

About Cooper Housing Institute

The Cooper Housing Institute is a private 501(c)(3) foundation founded in 2018 by the Cooper family, whose commitment to affordable housing spans 50 years. The foundation strives to make housing a priority in the United States by supporting research, education and programs that address housing affordability and homelessness. The organization focuses on the root causes of the shortage of affordable housing and chronic homelessness across the nation, and aims to focus on objective, fact-driven research that brings often divergent groups together to embrace common sense solutions. The Cooper Housing Institute was formed by Will N. Cooper Sr. and Will N. Cooper Jr., leaders of Irvine, California-based WNC, a leading provider of investment, asset management and development services in the affordable housing industry. To learn more, visit https://cooperhousinginstitute.org/.

Contact: Julie Leber

Spotlight Marketing Communications

949.427.1391

[email protected]

SOURCE Cooper Housing Institute

Related Links

https://cooperhousinginstitute.org

