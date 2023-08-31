NORTHVILLE, Mich., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Demonstrating its world-class manufacturing practices, Cooper Standard's (NYSE: CPS) mixing facility in Aguascalientes, Mexico was recently named a 2023 IndustryWeek Best Plant Winner. The Aguascalientes mixing facility was one of two plants recognized with a 2023 IndustryWeek Best Plants Award for its outstanding operational excellence, customer service and employee engagement.

Cooper Standard Aguascalientes, Mexico Facility Wins IndustryWeek Best Plants Award

"I would like to congratulate the entire Aguascalientes team for this well-deserved recognition of their hard work and commitment to excellence," said Patrick Clark, senior vice president and managing director - Global Automotive, Cooper Standard. "Our state-of-art mixing facility is an outstanding example of Cooper Standard's focus to accelerate innovation and deliver world-class quality with speed and efficiency. Since the facility opened in 2019, the team has worked hard to achieve and maintain the highest operational and safety standards. This award is a great recognition of those efforts."

The Aguascalientes mixing plant and its 94 employees have made significant positive contributions to Cooper Standard, including driving increased sales, improving quality and inventory control. The plant's continued outstanding performance has earned it Cooper Standard's internal recognition as one of the Company's Diamond Plants and as the Regional Plant of the Year for the past three years. With localized mixing, the Aguascalientes facility vertically integrates the supply of critical, highly specialized rubber compounds to Cooper Standard's manufacturing facilities throughout Mexico and certain parts of the United States.

Established in 1990, the IndustryWeek Best Plants Awards program annually recognizes plants, located in North America, that are on the leading edge of efforts to increase competitiveness, enhance customer satisfaction and create stimulating and rewarding work environments. Its further goal is to encourage other manufacturing managers and work teams to emulate the honorees by adopting world-class practices, technologies, and improvement strategies.

About IndustryWeek

IndustryWeek lives and breathes transformational manufacturing. Decision-makers and disruptors turn to IW for the news, trends, strategies and best practices that help companies leverage talent and technology to achieve revolutionary leadership practices, business models, production systems, and products. Visit www.industryweek.com and www.mfgtechshow.com for more information.

About Cooper Standard

Cooper Standard, headquartered in Northville, Mich., with locations in 21 countries, is a leading global supplier of sealing and fluid handling systems and components. Utilizing our materials science and manufacturing expertise, we create innovative and sustainable engineered solutions for diverse transportation and industrial markets. Cooper Standard's approximately 23,000 employees are at the heart of our success, continuously improving our business and surrounding communities. Learn more at www.cooperstandard.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.

