Cooper Standard Appoints Kanary to Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary

Aug. 7, 2023

NORTHVILLE, Mich., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooper Standard (NYSE: CPS) today announced the appointment of MaryAnn Peterson Kanary to senior vice president, chief legal officer and secretary effective August 7, 2023. Based at Cooper Standard's headquarters in Northville, Mich., Kanary will lead the legal and compliance functions for the Company and report directly to Jeffrey Edwards, chairman and CEO, Cooper Standard. She replaces Joanna Totsky who recently left the Company.

"MaryAnn is an engaging chief legal officer with a demonstrated history of working in publicly traded, international and privately held manufacturing, automotive and construction organizations," said Edwards. "We welcome MaryAnn back to the Cooper Standard team in her new, expanded position."

Most recently, Kanary served as executive vice president and chief legal officer at Barton Malow Holdings LLC, corporate secretary for Barton Malow Enterprises, Inc. and trustee for The Barton Malow Foundation. She also served as managing director of Barton Malow's LIFTbuild, LLC through the development and construction of its first proof of concept in North America.

From 2016 to 2017, she served as associate general counsel and director of global legal compliance at Cooper Standard, where she oversaw all legal compliance matters. Previously, she held positions of increasing responsibility in-house at Toyoda Gosei North America Corp. (now Toyoda Gosei Americas) and Masco Corp.  Prior to moving in-house, Kanary was an associate at the law firms of Butzel Long, P.C. and Goodwin Procter LLP.

Kanary earned a juris doctor degree from Harvard Law School in Cambridge, Mass., where she was submission editor for the Harvard Environmental Law Review, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology with highest distinction from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.

She is a recognized industry leader, most recently being honored by Crain's Detroit Business as a Notable in Corporate Counsel (2022) and by Dbusiness in its Top Corporate Counsel recognition (2021). Active in her local community, Kanary currently serves as a member of the Board of Trustees for the Judson Center and as co-vice chair of the Board of Directors for the YMCA of Metropolitan Detroit.

About Cooper Standard 
Cooper Standard, headquartered in Northville, Mich., with locations in 21 countries, is a leading global supplier of sealing and fluid handling systems and components. Utilizing our materials science and manufacturing expertise, we create innovative and sustainable engineered solutions for diverse transportation and industrial markets. Cooper Standard's approximately 23,000 employees are at the heart of our success, continuously improving our business and surrounding communities. Learn more at www.cooperstandard.com or follow us on Twitter @CooperStandard.

