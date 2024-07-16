NORTHVILLE, Mich., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the automotive industry continues to shift to an electrified future, innovation is more important than ever to support automakers seeking to simplify thermal management systems while enhancing vehicle efficiency and range. To help conquer these challenges and pave the way for an efficient, electrified future, Cooper Standard (NYSE: CPS) recently debuted the first member of its new eCoFlow™ product line.

Cooper Standard debuts eCoFlow™ Switch Pump to simplify thermal management systems

The eCoFlow Switch Pump, created in partnership with Saleri Group, offers features of both an electric water pump and electrically driven valve in a single integrated coolant control module. While available for all powertrains, this scalable fluid control technology enables fluid flow switching, splitting and regulating especially needed to address the complex glycol thermal management needs of fully electrified or hybrid vehicles. The combination of water pump and valve functions is the gamechanger that offers automakers efficiency improvements, part consolidation, electrical wire harness reduction and reduced packaging space.

"Our eCoFlow Switch Pump is the 'first of its kind' solution that enables customers to reduce the complexity of the thermal management system within their vehicles while improving overall system efficiency," said Chris Couch, president, fluid handling systems and chief technology officer, Cooper Standard. "Beyond the significant system savings, our solution also provides customers with options to potentially reduce battery cell needs for their target vehicle range which helps improve the vehicle's overall carbon footprint."

By reducing complexity, the eCoFlow system enhances the thermal management system's efficiencies by eliminating the pressure drop and waste encountered from traditional pumps and valves. The improved design of the eCoFlow system provides smoother transitions in flow to help avoid pressure pulsations and spikes that can lead to system noise. A single electrical connection manages the system's pumping and advanced fluid control functions, eliminating the need for additional connectors, wire harnesses and vehicle input/output channels. This functionality packages in approximately half the space of the traditional components it replaces.

About Cooper Standard

Cooper Standard, headquartered in Northville, Mich., with locations in 21 countries, is a leading global supplier of sealing and fluid handling systems and components. Utilizing our materials science and manufacturing expertise, we create innovative and sustainable engineered solutions for diverse transportation and industrial markets. Cooper Standard's approximately 23,000 employees are at the heart of our success, continuously improving our business and surrounding communities. Learn more at www.cooperstandard.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.

About Saleri Group

Founded in 1942, Industrie Saleri Italo S.p.A. now heads an international group ("Saleri Group") leader in the development of Thermal Management solutions for the automotive industry, as Tier 1 supplier of leading car manufacturers, in the premium brands segment.

The Thermal Management systems are co-designed with the client, at every stage of the process: from product concept, through prototyping and onto mass production.

The Group is headquartered in Italy – Brescia and has companies in Italy, China, Mexico, India and Taiwan. Saleri group employs around 660 people and recorded 203 million € revenues in 2023.

