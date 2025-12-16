Cooper Standard quick connector with integrated temperature sensor named SPE® Automotive Innovation Award finalist

NORTHVILLE, Mich., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) has been recognized as a 2025 Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE) Automotive Innovation Award finalist for its quick connector with integrated temperature sensor found on a General Motors electric vehicle. The innovation is recognized in the Chassis/Hardware category.

The Cooper Standard and GM collaboration delivers a breakthrough in cooling system design. The innovation integrates a coolant temperature sensor directly into the plastic quick connector, combining two components into one modular solution. This design reduces part count, eliminates potential leak path, and improves assembly efficiency and reliability while reducing packaging space in an already tight powertrain environment.

"We're honored to be recognized once again by SPE for our collaborative innovation," said Chris Couch, president, Fluid Handling Systems and chief technology officer, Cooper Standard. "By integrating sensor functionality into the quick connector, we're helping OEMs like General Motors simplify their systems, reduce weight and cost, and deliver even higher quality and performance. It's a solution that represents the kind of innovation Cooper Standard is known for."

The integrated temperature sensor provides precise, real-time monitoring of coolant system conditions to optimize performance and protection in any vehicle. Designed for seamless integration into fluid connectors and tubing, the sensor eliminates the need for separate in-line components, reducing complexity, weight and potential leak paths. Its compact, robust design supports accurate thermal control, improving efficiency and reliability across a wide range of vehicle applications.

About the SPE Automotive Innovation Awards Program

SPE's Automotive Innovation Awards Program is the oldest and largest competition of its kind in the world. Dozens of teams made up of OEMs, tier suppliers, and polymer producers submit nominations describing their part, system, or complete vehicle and why it merits the claim as the Year's Most Innovative Use of Plastics. This annual event typically draws over 800 OEM engineers, automotive and plastics industry executives, and media. As is customary, funds raised from this event are used to support SPE educational efforts and technical seminars, which help educate and secure the role of plastics in the advancement of the automobile. For more information, please visit: https://speautomotive.com/spe-automotive-div-innovation-awards/.

About Cooper Standard

Cooper Standard, headquartered in Northville, Mich., with locations in 20 countries, is a leading global supplier of sealing and fluid handling systems and components. Utilizing our materials science and manufacturing expertise, we create innovative and sustainable engineered solutions for diverse transportation and industrial markets. Cooper Standard's approximately 22,000 team members (including contingent workers) are at the heart of our success, continuously improving our business and surrounding communities. Learn more at www.cooperstandard.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.

