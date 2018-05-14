"Our acquisition of LS Mtron's automotive parts business is another important step in our strategy as it expands our core product offerings, as well as our strategic footprint in Korea, China and Brazil," said Jeffrey Edwards, chairman and CEO of Cooper Standard. "We look forward to working closely with LS Mtron to more fully service our global customers."

Through the acquisition, Cooper Standard adds both jounce brake lines and charge air cooling technology to its automotive fluid transfer, and fuel and brake delivery systems product lines. This transaction also further strengthens the Company's global market position in both businesses.

About Cooper Standard

Cooper Standard, headquartered in Novi, Mich., is a leading global supplier of systems and components for the automotive industry. Products include rubber and plastic sealing, fuel and brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. Cooper Standard employs approximately 32,000 people globally and operates in 20 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.cooperstandard.com.

CPS_G

Contact: Sharon S. Wenzl

Cooper Standard

(248) 596-6211

sswenzl@cooperstandard.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cooper-standard-expands-product-offerings-with-ls-mtron-acquisition-300647206.html

SOURCE Cooper Standard

Related Links

http://www.cooperstandard.com

