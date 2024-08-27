Two Cooper Standard Innovations Named 2025 Automotive News PACE Pilot Award Finalists

NORTHVILLE, Mich., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooper Standard (NYSE: CPS) has been recognized as a 2025 Automotive News PACE Pilot Award finalist for two technologies – its eCoFlowTM Switch Pump and its FlexiCore™ Thermoplastic Body Door Seal. These innovations are two of 23 technologies recently named finalists in an annual competition that identifies and celebrates the latest game-changing innovations.

Cooper Standard's eCoFlow Switch Pump, created in partnership with Saleri Group, offers the features of both an electric water pump and an electrically driven valve in a single integrated coolant control module. While available for all powertrains, this scalable fluid control technology enables fluid flow switching, splitting and regulating especially needed to address the complex glycol thermal management needs of fully electrified or hybrid vehicles. The combination of water pump and valve functions is a gamechanger that offers automakers efficiency improvements, part consolidation, electrical wire harness reduction and reduced vehicle packaging space.

The Company's FlexiCore Thermoplastic Body Door Seal is a revolutionary way to seal a doorframe to the vehicle body by replacing traditional metal and aluminum parts with a more eco-friendly, lightweight plastic. The technology offers significant sustainability improvements by reducing the total weight of the part by up to 44% and offering full recyclability, without compromising performance.

"We are delighted that two of our innovations are being recognized as Automotive News PACE Pilot Award finalists among an outstanding group of global automotive innovators," said Chris Couch, president, fluid handling systems and chief technology officer, Cooper Standard. "This recognition is a testament to the talent of our team, and I would like to congratulate them for their success in bringing new technologies to market and continuing to deliver superior value for our customers."

For 30 years, the Automotive News PACE program has honored superior innovation, technological advancement and business performance among automotive suppliers. The PACE Pilot program recognizes pre-commercial and post-pilot innovations in the automotive or future mobility spaces, including products, processes, software and IT systems. Evaluated by an independent panel of judges, PACE is recognized around the world as the industry benchmark for innovation. Award winners will be announced at a ceremony in April 2025. For complete details on the Automotive News PACE Awards, please visit: https://www.autonews.com/awards/pace-program.

Cooper Standard, headquartered in Northville, Mich., with locations in 21 countries, is a leading global supplier of sealing and fluid handling systems and components. Utilizing our materials science and manufacturing expertise, we create innovative and sustainable engineered solutions for diverse transportation and industrial markets. Cooper Standard's approximately 23,000 employees are at the heart of our success, continuously improving our business and surrounding communities. Learn more at www.cooperstandard.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.

Founded in 1942, Industrie Saleri Italo S.p.A. now heads an international group ("Saleri Group") leader in the development of Thermal Management solutions for the automotive industry, as Tier 1 supplier of leading car manufacturers, in the premium brands segment. The Thermal Management systems are co-designed with the client, at every stage of the process: from product concept, through prototyping and onto mass production. The Group is headquartered in Italy – Brescia and has companies in Italy, China, Mexico, India and Taiwan. Saleri group employs around 660 people and recorded 203 million € revenues in 2023.

