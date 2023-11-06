Cooper Standard FlushSeal™ System Named SPE® Automotive Innovation Award Finalist

NORTHVILLE, Mich., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooper Standard (NYSE: CPS) has been recognized as a 2023 Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE) Automotive Innovation Award finalist for its FlushSeal™ System found on several NIO models. The innovation, which is recognized in the Body Exterior category, is one of 28 technologies named a finalist in the annual program that honors the best companies in automotive plastics.

Cooper Standard's FlushSeal™ System offers a patented solution to enable flush glass – a growing trend associated with the shift to electric vehicles – while maintaining the performance of a traditional door and the differentiated aesthetics and styling of a frameless door. The key enablers of this system are the rails and sliders which are both comprised of plastic-based materials. The intimate cooperation of these two components is the critical design feature that makes the Cooper Standard system superior to other systems on the market by allowing flexibility but also robust glass guidance.

"We are delighted that our FlushSeal™ System has been recognized as a SPE Auto Innovation Award finalist," said Chris Couch, senior vice president, chief technology officer, Cooper Standard. "While there are other competitive solutions on the market, Cooper Standard's FlushSeal™ System is the only one that truly addresses all the system requirements OEMs demand while offering differentiated aesthetics. This is why it is gaining increased popularity with customers and will be in production on six new battery electric vehicles by 2024."

Category and Grand Award winners will be announced at the SPE Innovation Awards Competition & Gala on November 8 in Livonia, Mich.

About the SPE Automotive Innovation Awards Program
For over 50 years, the SPE Automotive Innovation Awards Program has been the most prestigious and largest competition of its kind in the world. Dozens of teams made up of OEMs, tier suppliers and polymer producers submit nominations describing a part, system, or complete vehicle and why it merits the claim as the Year's Most Innovative Use of Plastics. This annual event typically draws over 700 OEM engineers, automotive and plastics industry executives, and media. As is customary, funds raised from this event are used to support SPE educational efforts and technical seminars, which help educate and secure the role of plastics in the advancement of the automobile. For more information, please visit: https://speautomotive.com/spe-automotive-div-innovation-awards-2023.

About Cooper Standard 
Cooper Standard, headquartered in Northville, Mich., with locations in 21 countries, is a leading global supplier of sealing and fluid handling systems and components. Utilizing our materials science and manufacturing expertise, we create innovative and sustainable engineered solutions for diverse transportation and industrial markets. Cooper Standard's approximately 23,000 employees are at the heart of our success, continuously improving our business and surrounding communities. Learn more at www.cooperstandard.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.

