NORTHVILLE, Mich., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooper Standard (NYSE: CPS) today announced the release of its 2025 Corporate Responsibility Report, titled "Built for Resilience. Delivering Sustained Value." The report underscores the Company's ongoing commitment to corporate responsibility, operational excellence and sustainable long-term value creation for stakeholders.

Cooper Standard highlights resilience, performance and sustainability progress in 2025 Corporate Responsibility Report

"Resilience at Cooper Standard is not simply a response to change, it is a capability built over time through consistent execution, strong values and a clear focus on long-term value," said Jeffrey Edwards, chairman and CEO, Cooper Standard. "As we marked 65 years of operation in 2025, our ability to adapt, execute with excellence and deliver for our stakeholders remains central to our success. Our most recent Corporate Responsibility Report reflects this commitment by providing insight into the initiatives, progress and partnerships that advance our long-term objectives and reinforce our dedication to sustainable, responsible growth."

In 2025, Cooper Standard advanced its corporate responsibility strategy while navigating the global environment, achieving its best safety performance to date and continuing to make meaningful progress on sustainability initiatives. Key efforts included lifecycle assessments to support CO₂ reduction, enhanced transparency through reporting aligned with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosers, and continued advancement toward its carbon neutrality goals of 2040 in Europe and 2050 globally.

The Company's 2025 Corporate Responsibility Report highlights strategic environmental, social and governance priorities, including energy management, greenhouse gas emissions reduction, climate adaptation, product lifecycle and circularity, and responsible sourcing. It also outlines continued investment in workforce engagement and development, health, safety and well-being, talent attraction and retention, customer trust and satisfaction, and strong governance practices, including human rights, business ethics and business continuity.

"Our focus remains on strengthening resilience across our business while continuously improving performance," Edwards added. "By aligning innovation, sustainability and operational excellence, we are well-positioned to deliver sustained value for our stakeholders."

To review Cooper Standard's 2025 Corporate Responsibility Report, please visit: https://www.cooperstandard.com/company/our-social-responsibility-commitment.

About Cooper Standard

Cooper Standard, headquartered in Northville, Mich., with locations in 20 countries, is a leading global supplier of sealing and fluid handling systems and components. Utilizing our materials science and manufacturing expertise, we create innovative and sustainable engineered solutions for diverse transportation and industrial markets. Cooper Standard's approximately 22,000 team members (including contingent workers) are at the heart of our success, continuously improving our business and surrounding communities. Learn more at www.cooperstandard.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.

Contact for Media:

Chris Andrews

Cooper Standard

(248) 596-6217

[email protected]

SOURCE Cooper Standard