NORTHVILLE, Mich., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooper Standard (NYSE: CPS), a leading global supplier of sealing and fluid handling systems and components, has been named to USA TODAY's list of America's Climate Leaders 2026, marking the third consecutive year the Company has received this recognition. This prestigious award is presented by USA TODAY and Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The award list was announced on April 22 and can be viewed on USAToday.com.

Cooper Standard Named to USA TODAY’s America’s Climate Leaders 2026 List

"At Cooper Standard, we are committed to advancing energy efficiency, lowering emissions and waste, and continuously improving our environmental performance," said Jeffrey Edwards, chairman and CEO, Cooper Standard. "We are honored to be recognized as an environmental leader as we continue to design, develop and deliver sustainable solutions that support long-term value creation."

The America's Climate Leaders of 2026 recognition is awarded to companies based in the United States that have a strong environmental record, follow rigorous independent emission reporting requirements and demonstrate significant year-over-year reductions in emissions intensity.

Cooper Standard contributes to the global transition to a low-carbon economy by integrating the evaluation and management of climate-related risks and opportunities into its decision making. As highlighted in its most recent Corporate Responsibility Report, "Transformation: Change is Constant," the Company continues to advance its sustainability strategy alongside its broader business transformation, driving operational improvements, enhancing efficiency and reinforcing its long-term commitment to responsible growth, innovation and environmental stewardship.

About Statista

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

About Cooper Standard

Cooper Standard, headquartered in Northville, Mich., with locations in 20 countries, is a leading global supplier of sealing and fluid handling systems and components. Utilizing our materials science and manufacturing expertise, we create innovative and sustainable engineered solutions for diverse transportation and industrial markets. Cooper Standard's approximately 22,000 team members (including contingent workers) are at the heart of our success, continuously improving our business and surrounding communities. Learn more at www.cooperstandard.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.

Contact for Media:

Chris Andrews

Cooper Standard

(248) 596-6217

[email protected]

SOURCE Cooper Standard