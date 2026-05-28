NORTHVILLE, Mich., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooper Standard (NYSE: CPS) is pleased to announce that the Company has been recognized by General Motors (GM) as a 2025 Supplier of the Year and a 2025 Overdrive Award Winner in the Priority of Safety. The awards were formally announced at GM's 34th annual Supplier of the Year event in Austin, Texas.

This is the ninth consecutive year that Cooper Standard has earned Supplier of the Year recognition and the second time it has earned an Overdrive award.

Cooper Standard named a 2025 Supplier of the Year by General Motors

"We are proud to be recognized by GM once again, reflecting our team's consistent focus on delivering high-quality products and services while maintaining world-class safety performance across our plants," said Jeffrey Edwards, chairman and CEO, Cooper Standard. "I want to thank General Motors for their ongoing trust and partnership and our employees for their hard work and daily commitment to excellence, which made this recognition possible. Through close collaboration with our customers and an innovation mindset, we are well positioned to support evolving industry demands and deliver long-term value to our stakeholders."

GM's Supplier of the Year award recognizes global suppliers for their outstanding performance, partnership and innovation in support of their global operations. Awardees are selected by a global GM team based on performance across key categories such as safety, innovation, execution, resilience and customer support, along with their alignment to GM's core values and strategic priorities.

"Supplier of the Year is one of those key moments our whole team looks forward to every year because it highlights the partnerships behind every vehicle we build. The results our suppliers deliver throughout the entire product development cycle are central to our ability to deliver world-class vehicles to our customers. When our suppliers, such as Cooper Standard, lean in with us on new technology and flawless execution, we can move faster, compete harder and unlock more value across the entire supply chain," said Shilpan Amin, Senior Vice President, Global Chief Procurement and Supply Chain Officer, General Motors.

In 2025, GM's Supplier of the Year and Overdrive Awards recognize 103 suppliers spanning across 14 countries. For more information, visit news.gm.com.

About Cooper Standard

Cooper Standard, headquartered in Northville, Mich., with locations in 20 countries, is a leading global supplier of sealing and fluid handling systems and components. Utilizing our materials science and manufacturing expertise, we create innovative and sustainable engineered solutions for diverse transportation and industrial markets. Cooper Standard's approximately 22,000 team members (including contingent workers) are at the heart of our success, continuously improving our business and surrounding communities. Learn more at www.cooperstandard.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.

Contact: Chris Andrews

Cooper Standard

(248) 596-6217

[email protected]

SOURCE Cooper Standard