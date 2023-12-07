Cooper Standard Named to Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies 2024 List

NORTHVILLE, Mich., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth consecutive year, Cooper Standard (NYSE: CPS) has been named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies 2024. The rankings are conducted by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

The final list, which can be viewed on Newsweek's website, recognizes the top 600 most responsible companies in the United States spanning 14 industries. Cooper Standard has been included on the list of most responsible companies in the United States since the list's inception five years ago.

"To be recognized for our environmental, social, and corporate governance efforts for five consecutive years is a testament to Cooper Standard's unwavering commitment to our core values," said Jeffrey Edwards, chairman and CEO, Cooper Standard. "Together with our stakeholders, we will continue to create sustainable solutions that will further position Cooper Standard for long-term success in the markets we serve."

America's Most Responsible Companies ranking focuses on a holistic view of corporate responsibility that considers all three pillars of ESG: Environment, Social, and Corporate Governance. The analysis is based on two metrics to produce an overall score for each company:

  • KPI (key performance indicators) research: The KPI research formed the first part of the detailed analysis. Over 30 KPIs have been researched for the top 2,000 public companies by revenue with headquarters in the U.S.

  • Public Survey: The survey was the second part of the detailed analysis to evaluate the companies' CSR (corporate social responsibility) reputation. 17,000 U.S. residents were surveyed. Respondents were asked to select companies familiar to them and then to evaluate the company's CSR performance in general and in the three subdimensions: social, environmental and governance.

Cooper Standard's commitment to sustainability was formalized in 2014 by publishing its "Guiding Principles for Social Responsibility and Sustainability". It was accelerated in 2016 when the Company published its first Corporate Responsibility Report (CRR). Cooper Standard has continued to offer insights into the ESG topics considered most important by the Company's stakeholders through its annual CRR report that covers the Company's progress toward world-class performance and actions to elevate value for all stakeholders. Its most recent report, titled "Creating Sustainable Solutions Together," reviews the ethical, environmental, philanthropic and economic impact the Company has made over the past year and sets new goals for its ESG efforts to further embrace how it is evolving for a new future.

About Statista
Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, business relevant data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys. 

About Cooper Standard
Cooper Standard, headquartered in Northville, Mich., with locations in 21 countries, is a leading global supplier of sealing and fluid handling systems and components. Utilizing our materials science and manufacturing expertise, we create innovative and sustainable engineered solutions for diverse transportation and industrial markets. Cooper Standard's approximately 23,000 employees are at the heart of our success, continuously improving our business and surrounding communities. Learn more at www.cooperstandard.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.

Contact:  Chris Andrews
Cooper Standard
(248) 596-6217 
[email protected]

