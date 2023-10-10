Cooper Standard Receives Nissan Recognition for Sustainability

News provided by

Cooper Standard

10 Oct, 2023, 08:30 ET

NORTHVILLE, Mich., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooper Standard (NYSE: CPS) was recently recognized by Nissan for the Company's achievements in sustainable and socially responsible business practices in the areas of Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement. Nissan celebrated award recipients at its 2023 Supplier Appreciation Event in Nashville, Tenn. on September 27.

Nissan recognizes suppliers who achieved high levels of sustainability performance based on their EcoVadis score. EcoVadis is a worldwide provider of environmental, sustainability and governance ratings for global supply chains. This is the second time Cooper Standard has received the Nissan Sustainability recognition.

"We are honored to once again be recognized by Nissan as a leader in sustainability," said Shannon Quinn, vice president, chief commercial and strategy officer, Cooper Standard. "With a longtime commitment to sustainability, Cooper Standard continues to innovate new products and processes that address the global sustainability challenges of our stakeholders through light-weighting, efficiency improvement, and carbon footprint reduction."

About Cooper Standard 
Cooper Standard, headquartered in Northville, Mich., with locations in 21 countries, is a leading global supplier of sealing and fluid handling systems and components. Utilizing our materials science and manufacturing expertise, we create innovative and sustainable engineered solutions for diverse transportation and industrial markets. Cooper Standard's approximately 23,000 employees are at the heart of our success, continuously improving our business and surrounding communities. Learn more at www.cooperstandard.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.

Contact for Media:
Chris Andrews
Cooper Standard
(248) 596-6217
[email protected]

SOURCE Cooper Standard

Also from this source

Cooper Standard Aguascalientes, Mexico Facility Wins IndustryWeek Best Plants Award

Cooper Standard Aguascalientes, Mexico Facility Wins IndustryWeek Best Plants Award

Demonstrating its world-class manufacturing practices, Cooper Standard's (NYSE: CPS) mixing facility in Aguascalientes, Mexico was recently named a...
Cooper Standard Appoints Kanary to Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary

Cooper Standard Appoints Kanary to Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary

Cooper Standard (NYSE: CPS) today announced the appointment of MaryAnn Peterson Kanary to senior vice president, chief legal officer and secretary...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.