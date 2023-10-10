Cooper Standard Receives Nissan Recognition for Sustainability

NORTHVILLE, Mich., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooper Standard (NYSE: CPS) was recently recognized by Nissan for the Company's achievements in sustainable and socially responsible business practices in the areas of Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement. Nissan celebrated award recipients at its 2023 Supplier Appreciation Event in Nashville, Tenn. on September 27.

Nissan recognizes suppliers who achieved high levels of sustainability performance based on their EcoVadis score. EcoVadis is a worldwide provider of environmental, sustainability and governance ratings for global supply chains. This is the second time Cooper Standard has received the Nissan Sustainability recognition.

"We are honored to once again be recognized by Nissan as a leader in sustainability," said Shannon Quinn, vice president, chief commercial and strategy officer, Cooper Standard. "With a longtime commitment to sustainability, Cooper Standard continues to innovate new products and processes that address the global sustainability challenges of our stakeholders through light-weighting, efficiency improvement, and carbon footprint reduction."

Cooper Standard, headquartered in Northville, Mich., with locations in 21 countries, is a leading global supplier of sealing and fluid handling systems and components. Utilizing our materials science and manufacturing expertise, we create innovative and sustainable engineered solutions for diverse transportation and industrial markets. Cooper Standard's approximately 23,000 employees are at the heart of our success, continuously improving our business and surrounding communities. Learn more at www.cooperstandard.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.

