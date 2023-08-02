Cooper Standard to Present at the 2023 J.P. Morgan Auto Conference

NORTHVILLE, Mich., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooper Standard (NYSE: CPS) will participate in the J.P. Morgan 2023 Auto Conference in New York City on Thursday, Aug. 10.

Jeffrey Edwards, Cooper Standard's chairman and CEO, will discuss the Company's business and strategies in a presentation at 8 a.m. ET. The presentation will be accessible to the public via live webcast. A link to the webcast and presentation materials will be available ahead of time on Cooper Standard's website at https://ir.cooperstandard.com/events.

About Cooper Standard

Cooper Standard, headquartered in Northville, Mich., with locations in 21 countries, is a leading global supplier of sealing and fluid handling systems and components. Utilizing our materials science and manufacturing expertise, we create innovative and sustainable engineered solutions for diverse transportation and industrial markets. Cooper Standard's approximately 23,000 employees are at the heart of our success, continuously improving our business and surrounding communities. Learn more at www.cooperstandard.com or follow us on Twitter @CooperStandard.

