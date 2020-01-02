Cooper Standard's Chief Technology Officer to Discuss New Innovation Initiative at CES 2020

NOVI, Mich., Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today's global automotive ecosystem is defined through collaborative efforts, not just from automotive manufacturers and suppliers, but by the integration of technology from multiple sources. Leading global automotive supplier Cooper Standard (NYSE: CPS) understands the value of developing technology in collaboration with external entities and has successfully partnered with start-ups to reach and bring new technology into the equation more quickly. To formalize its approach to collaborative partnership, the Company will launch the CS Open Innovation initiative in the first quarter of 2020.

At the SAE Connect2Car event held Tuesday, January 7 during the 2020 CES in Las Vegas, Cooper Standard's Christopher E. Couch, senior vice president and chief technology officer, will discuss Cooper Standard's approach to collaboration and its new CS Open Innovation initiative during the "Connecting with One Voice" panel. The discussion will take place from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the Las Vegas Convention Center's North Hall in room N258.

"The rapid evolution of the global automotive ecosystem is being driven by exciting, value-add collaborative efforts that extend far beyond traditional automotive manufacturers and suppliers," said Couch. "At Cooper Standard, collaboration is in our DNA. We understand the value of collaboration with the best innovators, entrepreneurs and other external entities and have successfully leveraged this type of partnership to accelerate the development and commercialization of new products and technology."

Couch will discuss how CS Open Innovation aims to position Cooper Standard as the partner of choice for start-ups, universities and other suppliers through a proactive outreach program. The initiative is focused in the areas of materials science, manufacturing and process technology, digital / artificial intelligence and advanced product technology. More information about CS Open Innovation is available here: www.CSOpenInnovation.com.

Couch will also share how the concept for CS Open Innovation was built upon the Company's successful past collaborations. In 2019 alone, Cooper Standard conducted nine pilot projects with start-up organizations. Learning from these past collaborations, including its successful partnership that created Cooper Standard's game-changing AI materials development software, Cooper Standard understands the nuances of working with non-traditional partners. Couch plans to share some of these best practices during the panel presentation.

Joining Couch on the panel will be: Carla Bailo, president and CEO of Center for Automotive Research; Brian Herron, president of Opus IVS; Jack McCauley, co-founder of Oculus; Mouse McCoy, CEO and co-founder of Hackrod; and John Waraniak, vice president vehicle technology for SEMA. Chris Cook, president of the Mobile Electronics Association, will moderate the panel.

For more information about, or to register for, the Connect2Car event, visit: https://www.ces.tech/conference/28332.aspx.

About Cooper Standard

Cooper Standard, headquartered in Novi, Mich., is a leading global supplier of systems and components for the automotive industry. Products include sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. Cooper Standard employs approximately 30,000 people globally and operates in 21 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.cooperstandard.com.

