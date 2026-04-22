NORTHVILLE, Mich., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooper Standard (NYSE: CPS), a leading global supplier of sealing and fluid handling systems and components, today announced that its FlexiCore™ Thermoplastic Automotive Body Seal has been named a winner in the 2026 Environment+Energy Leader Awards. The annual program recognizes companies who demonstrate environmental stewardship and deliver measurable progress in energy management, environmental performance and sustainability.

Cooper Standard’s FlexiCore™ Thermoplastic Automotive Body Seal earns 2026 Environment+Energy Leader Award for innovation in sustainability

The FlexiCore seal was recognized in the Business & Infrastructure category for its innovative approach to automotive body sealing, delivering significant material weight reduction, 100% recyclability and improved sustainability performance. This recognition reflects Cooper Standard's commitment to driving measurable impact and supporting its customers as they navigate increasingly complex environmental and energy challenges, including net-zero commitments. As of April this year, a front and rear closure seal application has been successfully launched into production with a global automaker, further demonstrating the real-world impact of this technology.

"As the mobility industry continues to evolve, Cooper Standard is focused on delivering innovative solutions that address growing demands for sustainability, performance and cost efficiency," said Patrick Clark, president, sealing systems and chief manufacturing officer. "We are honored to be recognized for our FlexiCore Thermoplastic Body Seal, which reflects our commitment to advancing materials science through innovative, lightweight solutions that support improved recyclability and long-term impact on future vehicle design."

The FlexiCore Thermoplastic Body Seal is a groundbreaking solution that replaces traditional rubber vehicle body seals that contain metal carrier components with an ecofriendly, lightweight, 100% thermoplastic seal. By offering a total weight reduction of up to 44%, FlexiCore seals can improve vehicle efficiency while maintaining the same durability and performance of traditional sealing technology. Additionally, the FlexiCore seal is fully recyclable, and has the potential to reduce automotive assembly time, making it an environmentally sustainable and cost-effective option for the automotive industry.

Recognition from Environment+Energy Leader highlights the FlexiCore seal as a standout example of innovation and performance in today's evolving energy and sustainability landscape.

"As organizations navigate an increasingly dynamic and uncertain operating environment, the ability to improve efficiency, reduce emissions, and deliver measurable results has never been more critical," said Sarah Roberts, co-president and publisher of Environment+Energy Leader. "This year's winners demonstrate the innovation and leadership required to move forward with clarity and impact."

About Cooper Standard

Cooper Standard, headquartered in Northville, Mich., with locations in 20 countries, is a leading global supplier of sealing and fluid handling systems and components. Utilizing our materials science and manufacturing expertise, we create innovative and sustainable engineered solutions for diverse transportation and industrial markets. Cooper Standard's approximately 22,000 team members (including contingent workers) are at the heart of our success, continuously improving our business and surrounding communities. Learn more at www.cooperstandard.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.

About the Environment + Energy Leader Awards

Now in its 14th year, the Environment+Energy Leader Awards program recognizes excellence across products, projects, startups and organizational initiatives that deliver meaningful advancements in environmental programs, sustainability, and energy management. Entries are evaluated by an independent panel of industry experts, with a focus on innovation, scalability, and measurable impact. Winners are recognized as leaders in advancing best practices and setting new standards across the global energy and environmental landscape.

Contact for Media:

Chris Andrews

Cooper Standard

(248) 596-6217

[email protected]

SOURCE Cooper Standard