Cooper Standard's Venkat Receives ORBIE® Award by MichiganCIO

NORTHVILLE, Mich., Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooper Standard's (NYSE: CPS) Soma Venkat, Ph.D., senior vice president and CIO, has been honored with a 2023 Michigan ORBIE® Award. MichiganCIO recognized technology executives in eight ORBIE Award categories – Leadership, Super Global, Global, Large Enterprise, Enterprise, Large Corporate, Corporate, and Nonprofit/Public Sector. The awards were presented at the Michigan ORBIE Awards at The Henry in Dearborn, Michigan.

Venkat was recognized in the Global ORBIE Award category for organizations over $2 billion annual revenue and multi-national operations for his work at Cooper Standard. As CIO, Venkat is responsible for shaping and executing the Company's IT strategy on a global scale. In this leadership position, Venkat oversees and directs all aspects of the organization's information technology initiatives, ensuring alignment with business objectives, driving digital transformation, and ensuring the technological infrastructure supports the Company's strategic objectives for operational excellence and innovation.

"On behalf of Cooper Standard, I'm delighted to congratulate Soma on this notable honor," said Jeffrey Edwards, chairman and CEO, Cooper Standard. "His breadth of technical experience and outstanding leadership typify our Company's commitment to excellence, particularly through protecting the confidentiality, integrity and availability of our systems, data and digital assets."

Venkat earned a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics from the University of Madras, India and a Master of Applied Science degree in applied mathematics from The College of Engineering in Guindy, India. In addition, he holds a Master of Science degree in computational mathematics and a Ph.D. in computational mathematics from the University of Windsor in Canada. Venkat is a Six Sigma Black Belt and has also completed several executive education programs, receiving certificates in management, program/strategic marketing, and program/finance from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

The ORBIE Awards is the premier technology executive recognition program in the United States. Since its inception in 1998, over 700 technology leaders have received the prestigious ORBIE Award. The ORBIE honors CIOs who have demonstrated excellence in leadership. Finalists and winners are selected by an independent peer review process, led by prior ORBIE recipients, based upon: leadership and management effectiveness; business value created by technology innovation; and engagement in industry and community endeavors.

