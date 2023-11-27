Cooper Standard's Venkat Receives ORBIE® Award by MichiganCIO

News provided by

Cooper Standard

27 Nov, 2023, 08:30 ET

NORTHVILLE, Mich., Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooper Standard's (NYSE: CPS) Soma Venkat, Ph.D., senior vice president and CIO, has been honored with a 2023 Michigan ORBIE® Award. MichiganCIO recognized technology executives in eight ORBIE Award categories – Leadership, Super Global, Global, Large Enterprise, Enterprise, Large Corporate, Corporate, and Nonprofit/Public Sector. The awards were presented at the Michigan ORBIE Awards at The Henry in Dearborn, Michigan.

Continue Reading
Cooper Standard’s Soma Venkat, Ph.D., senior vice president and CIO, has been honored with a 2023 Michigan ORBIE® Award.
Cooper Standard’s Soma Venkat, Ph.D., senior vice president and CIO, has been honored with a 2023 Michigan ORBIE® Award.

Venkat was recognized in the Global ORBIE Award category for organizations over $2 billion annual revenue and multi-national operations for his work at Cooper Standard. As CIO, Venkat is responsible for shaping and executing the Company's IT strategy on a global scale. In this leadership position, Venkat oversees and directs all aspects of the organization's information technology initiatives, ensuring alignment with business objectives, driving digital transformation, and ensuring the technological infrastructure supports the Company's strategic objectives for operational excellence and innovation.

"On behalf of Cooper Standard, I'm delighted to congratulate Soma on this notable honor," said Jeffrey Edwards, chairman and CEO, Cooper Standard. "His breadth of technical experience and outstanding leadership typify our Company's commitment to excellence, particularly through protecting the confidentiality, integrity and availability of our systems, data and digital assets."

Venkat earned a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics from the University of Madras, India and a Master of Applied Science degree in applied mathematics from The College of Engineering in Guindy, India. In addition, he holds a Master of Science degree in computational mathematics and a Ph.D. in computational mathematics from the University of Windsor in Canada. Venkat is a Six Sigma Black Belt and has also completed several executive education programs, receiving certificates in management, program/strategic marketing, and program/finance from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

The ORBIE Awards is the premier technology executive recognition program in the United States. Since its inception in 1998, over 700 technology leaders have received the prestigious ORBIE Award. The ORBIE honors CIOs who have demonstrated excellence in leadership. Finalists and winners are selected by an independent peer review process, led by prior ORBIE recipients, based upon: leadership and management effectiveness; business value created by technology innovation; and engagement in industry and community endeavors.

About Cooper Standard 
Cooper Standard, headquartered in Northville, Mich., with locations in 21 countries, is a leading global supplier of sealing and fluid handling systems and components. Utilizing our materials science and manufacturing expertise, we create innovative and sustainable engineered solutions for diverse transportation and industrial markets. Cooper Standard's approximately 23,000 employees are at the heart of our success, continuously improving our business and surrounding communities. Learn more at www.cooperstandard.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.

Contact: Chris Andrews
Cooper Standard
(248) 596-6217 
[email protected]

SOURCE Cooper Standard

Also from this source

Cooper Standard FlushSeal™ System Named SPE® Automotive Innovation Award Finalist

Cooper Standard FlushSeal™ System Named SPE® Automotive Innovation Award Finalist

Cooper Standard (NYSE: CPS) has been recognized as a 2023 Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE) Automotive Innovation Award finalist for its FlushSeal™ ...
Cooper Standard Reports Strong Third Quarter Results, Raises Full Year 2023 Guidance

Cooper Standard Reports Strong Third Quarter Results, Raises Full Year 2023 Guidance

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) today reported results for the third quarter 2023. Third Quarter 2023 Summary Sales totaled $736.0 million, ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.