COOPER TIRE'S DISCOVERER RUGGED TREK WINS GLOBAL 2021 GOOD DESIGN AWARD

AKRON, Ohio, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) today announced the Cooper Tire Discoverer Rugged Trek all-terrain tire earned a 2021 GOOD DESIGN award from the Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design. Founded in 1950, GOOD DESIGN is the oldest and most recognized program for design excellence worldwide. The tire is being honored for its design excellence and was selected from more than 1,100 entries spanning over 50 countries.

Discoverer Rugged Trek, which launched in 2021, is an all-season pickup truck and SUV tire that offers excellent performance on and off the road. A first for any Cooper tire, Discoverer Rugged Trek offers drivers their choice of two unique sidewall designs: the "Knife-Edge" or the bolder "Mountain Pass." This customizable feature and the tire's bold and "chunky" tread helped earn it this award.

"Now more than ever, light truck and SUV owners alike want every aspect of their vehicle to be both functional and customizable to their interests, including the tires," said Michiel Kramer, executive director, Product Marketing for Cooper. "We designed the Discoverer Rugged Trek tire for both performance and aesthetics to complement today's most popular off-road capable vehicles."

In time for winter driving season, Cooper has added Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake designation to eight tire sizes for Discoverer Rugged Trek, which delivers excellent on and off-road handling and wet grip, even in the harshest of conditions. These sizes are now available at retail, and more tire sizes will be debuting this year.

