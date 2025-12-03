Goodyear Launches Search for 2025's Most Heroic Truck Drivers

Nominate a driver whose courageous actions made a difference on the road this year

AKRON, Ohio, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) is once again honoring the bravery and quick thinking of commercial truck drivers with the launch of its 42nd annual Highway Hero Award.

Since 1983, Goodyear has recognized professional drivers who go beyond their daily responsibilities to protect others and keep our highways safe. This year, the company invites nominations for drivers who have demonstrated exceptional courage while on the job.

Nominations are open through January 31, 2026. Eligible nominees must hold a valid Commercial Driver's License (CDL) and operate qualifying commercial vehicles, including long-haul trucks, vocational vehicles, infrastructure trucks, and non-lifesaving emergency vehicles with rim sizes greater than 19 inches. The heroic act must have occurred between January 1 and December 31, 2025, while the driver was actively on duty in the U.S. or Canada.

"Truck drivers are the unsung heroes of our roads and communities," said Joe Stuglis, vice president, Commercial Sales North America, Goodyear. "For more than four decades, the Highway Hero Award has celebrated those who step up in critical moments to protect others. We're proud to continue this tradition and shine a spotlight on their inspiring stories."

To nominate a driver, visit www.goodyeartrucktires.com/en_US/highway-heroes/nominate.html and submit a detailed account of the heroic event. Goodyear will review submissions and compile a list of approved nominees. A panel of judges will then select one winner and up to two finalists.

The winner will be announced in early 2026 and honored with a cash prize and a ride aboard the iconic Goodyear Blimp. Finalists will also receive cash prizes in recognition of their courageous actions.

For full eligibility details, terms and conditions, visit www.goodyeartrucktires.com/en_US/highway-heroes/nominate.html.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 64,000 people and manufactures its products in 51 facilities in 19 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company