Cooper Trachtenberg Law Group Welcomes New Attorney to Legal Team

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooper Trachtenberg Law Group announces the addition of Elka Blonder, JD to our legal team. Attorney Blonder has joined the practice as an Associate Attorney. Having earned her JD from Benjamin Cardozo Law School at Yeshiva University in New York City, Attorney Blonder also earned an advanced certificate in Conflict Resolution.

During her years at Cardozo Law School, Blonder published legal writing in the Cardozo Journal of Equal Rights, The New York Bar Association Journal, and The Chicago Rabbinical Council Beth Din News. She has focused her early professional work on understanding and easing the burden of domestic violence survivors on divorce and family law matters. According to Blonder, "I am very happy to be a member of a growing team of attorneys focused on guiding clients through divorce in the least hurtful way possible. The Cooper Trachtenberg Law Group approach considers the entire family and what is best for all family members."

Attorney Blonder has a growing client caseload and assists clients with issues about divorce, prenuptial agreements, or navigating the complexities of marital dissolution. She is an active, member of important professional associations: The Chicago Bar Association, The Decalogue Society of Lawyers, the DuPage County Bar Association, the Illinois State Bar Association, the Lake County Bar Association, the Northwest Suburban Bar Association, and the Women's Bar Association of Illinois.

Founding Partner, Attorney Miriam Cooper is equally excited to welcome Attorney Blonder, "she's an important part of our practice and we especially appreciate her knowledge of family law as it relates to clients seeking the best path through an emotional time. We're thrilled she joined our practice."

The Cooper Trachtenberg Law Group offers a full array of family law services including litigated, mediated, and collaborative divorce strategies, prenuptial contracts, post-divorce decree modifications, real estate transaction legal services, and other family law legal services. All of the attorneys on the team are dedicated to offering personalized legal guidance and approaches designed to meet the specific needs of each client. As a local law practice, it is an honor to be a member of the business community caring for clients year-round. The practice maintains a headquarters office in Rolling Meadows and additional offices in Chicago's Loop and Lincolnshire, Illinois.

