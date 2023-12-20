Cooper Trachtenberg Law Group Welcomes New Senior Associate Attorney

News provided by

Cooper Trachtenberg Law Group, LLC

20 Dec, 2023, 13:05 ET

Rolling Meadows-based family law practice announces the addition of a new attorney to the legal team

CHICAGO, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The family law space in the Chicago area is experiencing tremendous demand for services.  Cooper Trachtenberg Law Group, LLC based in Rolling Meadows, Illinois is pleased to announce the arrival of Irina Melnik to the role of Senior Associate Attorney within the practice. "We're thrilled Irina has joined our team. She brings a depth of experience that our clients will appreciate", says Miriam Cooper, founder and partner.

Melnik graduated from the University of Illinois at Chicago and earned her JD from the DePaul University College of Law.  It's not surprising that her caseload is filling at the practice.  Melnik is experienced in all aspects of family law practice.  "Irina knows the intricacies of divorce proceedings.  She's also a skilled litigator and she takes a special interest in pre-nuptial agreements, disabled adult guardianships, and more. We are lucky to have Irina on our team", says Helena L. Trachtenberg, partner.

Irina is a proud member of the Cooper Trachtenberg Law Group, LLC.  "I like to work with diverse cases and here we are seeing clients from all walks of life.  Strategically guiding couples through challenging family law matters is fulfilling to me.  I'm also a native Russian speaker and it is an honor to work with clients from the Russian community", says Melnik. No matter the case, Melnik is ready to work hard for her clients.

Cooper Trachtenberg Law Group, LLC offers a full array of family law services including litigated, mediated, and collaborative divorce strategies, pre-nuptial contracts, post-divorce decree modifications, real estate transaction legal services, and other family law legal services.  All the attorneys on the team, including Irina Melnik, are dedicated to offering personalized legal guidance and approaches designed to meet the specific needs of each client.  As a local law practice, it is an honor to be a member of the business community caring for clients year-round.  The practice maintains a headquarters office in Rolling Meadows and additional offices in Chicago's Loop and Lincolnshire, Illinois.

For more information about the practice visit: Mcooperlaw.com

Press Contact:

Rebecca Hoffman | Good Egg Concepts
[email protected] 
Telephone: 312-282-4254

SOURCE Cooper Trachtenberg Law Group, LLC

