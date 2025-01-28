Cooper's Hawk Announces Three Senior Leadership Appointments to Support Accelerated Growth

CHICAGO, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant, a leading experiential hospitality brand and home to the world's largest wine club, announced today the appointment of three new senior leaders to support the company's long-term growth.

With the appointments of Ms. Phillipson, Ms. Bartman and Mr. Harris, Cooper's Hawk is taking significant steps to help accelerate its strategic growth plans, enhance its lifestyle brand and deliver even better experiences to guests, members, and team. "I am excited to welcome Dawn, Linda and Dave, whose extensive experience within their respective disciplines will be instrumental in accelerating our strategic growth plans for Cooper's Hawk," said Tim McEnery, Founder & CEO of Cooper's Hawk. "As we continue to execute our long-term objectives, I am confident their leadership will support our team's ability to expand our footprint and membership in both existing and new markets. They will help us create differentiated, personalized experiences while maintaining our track record as an innovator and world-class operator."

About Dawn Phillipson

Ms. Phillipson joined Cooper's Hawk in 2025 from Arhaus, a publicly traded lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings with over 100 locations, where she most recently served as Chief Financial Officer. Prior to Arhaus, she held numerous leadership roles within finance, accounting, and investor relations at Arhaus, Signet Jewelers, Veyance Technologies, and Worthington Industries.

About Linda Bartman

Ms. Bartman joined Cooper's Hawk in 2024 from SyBridge Technologies, a high-precision production parts and prototyping manufacturer, where she served as Chief Growth Officer. Prior to SyBridge, she was President and Chief Operating Officer of Uptake, an industrial intelligence software-as-a-service provider. In addition, she previously held operational and marketing leadership roles at Trunk Club, Cars.com and CDK Global.

About Dave Harris

Mr. Harris joined Cooper's Hawk in 2024 from Shake Shack, a leading fast casual restaurant chain with over 550 locations globally, where he served as Chief Information Officer. Prior to Shake Shack, he served in numerous senior digital and information technology roles at Newell Brands, Yankee Candle, Legends, and JetBlue Airways.

About Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants

Founded in 2005 by CEO Tim McEnery, Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants is built upon the belief that food and wine hold the power to forge lasting connections. An experiential hospitality brand focused on creating memorable moments that enrich lives, Cooper's Hawk has 66 restaurants and is home to over 750,000 Wine Club Members. The concept is a fusion of familiar elements – modern casual restaurant, Napa-style tasting room, and specialty retail market – that has combined to create an entirely new hospitality experience. Cooper's Hawk has won over 600 awards for its wine and has been named the Official Wine of the Screen Actors Guild® Awards .

