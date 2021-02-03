Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants Announces Winners of Ten Scholarships Awarded to Black American Wine Professionals

CHICAGO, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants, a lifestyle brand centered around food and wine, has selected their 2020 Black American wine professional scholars. Ten outstanding recipients, chosen by The Somm Foundation, will be awarded with $1000 to assist them on their wine education journey. Each recipient was chosen based on merit and need.

Funded by Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants, the scholarship program enables Black Americans an opportunity to further their education in wine, despite their current level. Currently in the United States, there are 140 Master Sommeliers and only three of them are African American. Cooper's Hawk created these scholarships as a way to create the change they want to see in a stereotypically white industry. Their hope is that by creating more diversity in the industry, there will be more business opportunities available to those interested in pursuing wine as a career.

Tim McEnery, Founder and CEO of Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants says, "We are excited for the ten scholars and how they may help shape the wine industry. At Cooper's Hawk we are passionate about community, which includes not only our guests and wine club members but also the wine industry at large. We see the need for more diversity in the wine business and this will provide financial support and mentorship to those passionate about wine."

In addition to the monetary award, Emily Wines, Cooper's Hawk Master Sommelier and Chair of the Board of the Master Court of Sommeliers has offered ongoing support and mentorship to each scholar. Cooper's Hawk will announce another round of scholarships through the Somm Foundation in the Spring.

Winner List:

Kimberlyn Stuckey, TN

Miles Alexander, CA

William Bedsaul, VA,

Ini Gabriel Uko, NY

Dekeishia Porter, TX

Tatiana Beatty, MD

LeVar Williams, TX

Katrina Merrit, IL

Jessica Jolly, FL

Benita Johnson, VA.

About Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants

Founded in 2005 by CEO Tim McEnery, Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants is built upon the belief that food and wine hold the power to forge lasting connections. A lifestyle brand focused on creating memorable moments that enrich lives, Cooper's Hawk is home to over 450,000 Wine Club Members through 44 locations. The concept is a fusion of familiar elements – winery, modern casual restaurant, Napa-style tasting room and artisanal retail market – that has combined to create an entirely new hospitality experience. Cooper's Hawk has won over 500 awards for its wine and has been named the Official Wine of the Screen Actors Guild® Awards.

About the The Somm Foundation:

A 501(c)(3), assisting the wine and spirits professional to achieve the highest level of proficiency and accreditation in the food and beverage industry. They provide enrichment opportunities and scholarships to sommeliers, restaurant professionals, wine journalists, and winemakers to further their knowledge about the world of wine and spirits and elevate the level of competency in the understanding of the beverage profession.

