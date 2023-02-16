Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants Partners with the SAG Awards® as the Official Wine Partner and Presenter of the SAG Awards Green Room

Cooper's Hawk will Showcase Two New Custom Blends Exclusively for the Awards and Their Wine Club, the Largest in the World

The Ceremony will be Broadcast on Sunday, February 26 on Netflix's YouTube Channel

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants , home of the world's largest wine club and 55 restaurant locations, announced today that they would return for the fifth year as the official wine partner of the SAG Awards®. The 29th Annual SAG Awards will broadcast live on Netflix's YouTube channel, YouTube.com/Netflix , Sunday, February 26 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

Artist's Red Blend & Artist's White Blend

Cooper's Hawk will release two new custom wines as their wine club's February selections - the Artist's Red Blend and Artist's White Blend. Both will grace showroom tables on award day and be presented to each nominee. The wines will pair with the evening's menu created by Michelin-starred Chef Curtis Stone and are a combination of the following flavors:

Artist's Red Blend: Blackberry, Blueberry, Black Pepper, Baking Spices and Dark Chocolate

Artist's White Blend: Flavors of Yellow Apple, Meyer Lemon, Pineapple, White Flowers and Cream

In addition, as Presenting Partner of the SAG Awards Green Room, Cooper's Hawk will showcase a wellness-inspired lounge where nominees, presenters, and winners can unwind and gather before and after taking the stage. In addition to the custom blends, the green room bar will feature a collection of specialty sangria-based cocktails infused with fresh botanicals and fruit, including a virgin "sans-gria." Each drink is composed of fresh, flavorful ingredients and offers a refreshing perspective on wine cocktails:

The After Party - Rosé, Aperol®, Grapefruit Liqueur, Fresh Grapefruit Juice, Grapefruit Italian Soda, Grapefruit Slice, Rose Petal

The Green Room Sans-Gria - Fresh Lime Juice, Honeydew Melon Extract, Cucumber Soda, Honeydew Melon, Stevia, Cucumber, Mint

The Spa - Artist's White Blend, Appleton® Estate Signature Blend, Mango Puree, Passionfruit Syrup, Tropical Blend Italian Soda, Pineapple Leaves, Dragonfruit

The cocktail collection of recipes can be found on the SAG Awards website for at-home viewing parties. The custom red and white blends will also be served at the Post Awards Gala hosted by PEOPLE.

"We are thrilled to be celebrating our fifth year as the official wine partner of the SAG Awards with a room full of incredible storytellers who universally impact all communities," says Founder/CEO, Tim McEnery. "In addition, we are honored to support the mission of SAG-AFTRA and their efforts to assist artists with emergency education and financial resources."

For additional information about Cooper's Hawk, please visit www.chwinery.com

For more information about the SAG Awards® follow the SAG Awards on social ( Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , and TikTok ), online at sagawards.org , and join the conversation by using the official hashtag #sagawards.

About Cooper's Hawk

Founded in 2005 by CEO Tim McEnery, Cooper's Hawk was built upon the belief that food and wine hold the power to forge lasting connections. The portfolio currently includes 55 restaurant locations, an over 600,000-member wine club, and "by Cooper's Hawk" concepts that showcase some of the best culinary and wine experiences. Cooper's Hawk wines have won nearly 600 awards. ( www.chwinery.com )

