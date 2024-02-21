Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants Returns as the Official Wine Partner and Presenter of the Green Room at the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards®

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants, the hospitality brand centered around food and wine is back for the seventh year as the Official Wine Partner of the Screen Actors Guild Awards®. Cooper's Hawk wines resume in this role at the 30th Annual SAG Awards® streaming live on Netflix, Saturday, 2/24 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

Artist's Red Blend & Artist's White Blend

The Cooper's Hawk wines titled "Artist's Red Blend" and "Artist's White Blend" will be part of exclusive taste experiences throughout the evening. As the returning presenter of the SAG Awards Green Room backstage talent will be served three refreshing cocktails made with Cooper's Hawk wine and infused with exotic botanicals and syrups: the Lavender & Limelight, Grapefruit Fatale and Prime Thyme. The collection of cocktails, created by Cooper's Hawk Master Sommelier, Emily Wines, will also be available in non-alcoholic form and can be replicated at home by visiting the brand's website for recipes. Guests at the post-awards gala, presented by People Magazine will be served the Artist's Red & White blends, Cooper's Hawk Rose, Cooper's Hawk Lux Pinot Noir, Cooper's Hawk Lux Cabernet and Cooper's Hawk Lux Chardonnay.

"Cooper's Hawk was built around the idea of uniting people and creating friendships over food and wine," said Tim McEnery, Founder and CEO of Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants. "Our partnership with the Screen Actors Guild Awards and SAG-AFTRA celebrates the joys of community and the artists within who bring our favorite film and television stories to life."

Cooper's Hawk wine club members will receive these wines as their exclusive February wine of the month. Guests visiting any of the 60 Cooper's Hawk locations are invited into the restaurant to enjoy the wine in the tasting room or while dining. Cooper's Hawk wines have earned nearly 600 awards, including Best of Show at the prestigious San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition.

About Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants

A leader in experiential dining, Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants operates 60-restaurants across the United States. Their wine themed concept Cooper's Hawk is a mashup of winery, modern casual restaurant, Napa-style tasting room and specialty market. Started by CEO and Founder, Tim McEnery in Orland Park, Illinois in 2005, the brand cultivates memorable experiences by forging strong relationships with guests that expand far beyond the walls of their restaurants into their wine club (the largest in the world), exclusive culinary and wine events, international travel, and guest loyalty programs. Opened in 2022, their sister eatery, Piccolo Buco, in Oak Brook, IL serves Roman Neapolitan style pizza and Italian favorites. Cooper's Hawk furthers the growth of their 4000 employees through trainings, scholarships, and mentorship, strengthening their mission of enriching lives.

Connect with Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurnats

Hashtag: #chwinery

Website: chwinery.com

Instagram: @CHWinery

Twitter: @CHWinery

Facebook.com: /coopershawk

About the Screen Actors Guild Awards®

The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards®, presented by SAG-AFTRA with Screen Actors Guild Awards, LLC will be executive produced by Jon Brockett and Silent House Productions alongside producers for SAG-AFTRA JoBeth Williams, Daryl Anderson, Jason George, Elizabeth McLaughlin and Woody Schultz. The ceremony will stream live globally on Netflix Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall. One of awards season's premier events, the SAG Awards annually celebrates the outstanding motion picture and television performances of the year. Voted on by SAG-AFTRA's robust and diverse membership of 119,000+ performers, the SAG Awards has the largest voting body on the awards circuit. Beloved for its style, simplicity, and genuine warmth, the show has become an industry favorite and one of the most prized honors since its debut in 1995.

Connect with the SAG Awards®

Hashtag: #sagawards

Website: sagawards.org

Facebook: facebook.com/sagawardsofficialpage/

Twitter: twitter.com/sagawards/

Google +: google.com/+SAGawards/

Instagram: instagram.com/sagawards/

Tumblr: sagawards.tumblr.com

About Netflix

Netflix is one of the world's leading entertainment services with over 247 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, films and games across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can play, pause and resume watching as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, and can change their plans at any time.

Contact:

Elaine LaPersonerie, Wink PR

373322@email4pr.com

(917) 930 4080

SOURCE Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants