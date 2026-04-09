CooperVision Launches MADE BETTER™ Promise Beginning with MyDay® Contact Lenses*¹

New sustainability platform reflects company's commitment to responsible sourcing, more

efficient manufacturing, and offsetting a portion of plastic footprint*†1

ROCHESTER, N.Y., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CooperVision announced today the launch of its MADE BETTER™ Promise—a new global sustainability platform focused on smarter, more sustainable choices.*†1 Built on years of CooperVision innovation in sustainability, MADE BETTER™ Promise is woven throughout the life of participating products, beginning with the MyDay® daily disposable family of contact lenses.*†1

As part of the MADE BETTER™ Promise, CooperVision's MADE BETTER™ Innovation with MyDay® is introducing mindful packaging material choices and manufacturing improvements that lowers the carbon impact.*†1 The company also continues to offset a portion of MyDay® plastic footprint through its plastic neutrality program.†‡2

Key elements of CooperVision's MADE BETTER™ Innovation include:

Use of ISCC PLUS-certified materials in the packaging of participating products, making CooperVision the first and only contact lens manufacturer to do so. *†§ ♦ 1,3 The plastic within MyDay ® blisters is 100% ISCC PLUS-certified bio-attributed material sourced and allocated via the ISCC mass balance approach . ¶ 3,4

The plastic within MyDay blisters is 100% ISCC PLUS-certified bio-attributed material sourced and allocated via the ISCC mass balance approach Manufacturing processes intentionally designed to reduce carbon footprint through next-generation technologies and improved resource efficiency. *†** ††‡‡ 1,5

Use of lower-carbon energy where possible across production operations. §§ 6

Manufacturing sites that recycle more than 90% of waste, helping conserve natural resources.♦♦7

MADE BETTER™ Innovation also encompasses CooperVision's plastic neutrality program with Plastic Bank, which supports the removal of plastic waste from coastal communities while creating positive socioeconomic impact.†‡2 To date, the program has enabled the collection and recycling of more than 659 million plastic bottles from coastal areas where plastic pollution is prevalent.¶¶8

"CooperVision's sustainability progress begins with innovation—in materials, manufacturing, and the way we think about the full life cycle of our products.*†1 MADE BETTER™ Promise reflects how we are turning those innovations into real–world impact through thoughtful choices that benefit both People + Planet,*♦♦♦1,9 said Aldo Zucaro, Senior Director of Corporate Responsibility, CooperCompanies. "We're off to a strong start, delivering practitioners and their patients the same MyDay®—just made with less carbon." ****††††6

CooperVision's MADE BETTER™ Promise is an ongoing global commitment, with continued advancements in materials, technologies, and processes intended to further reduce environmental impact over time.*1

*CooperVision's MADE BETTER Innovation program has introduced lower-carbon inputs with traceable sourcing - including ISCC PLUS-certified, lower-carbon plastic and lower-carbon aluminum - into the primary packaging of the MyDay® range of products. It also refers to process improvements that have reduced waste, improved energy efficiency, and lowered greenhouse gas emissions during production of the MyDay® range of products. Methods and verification information are available at [coopervision.com/sustainability/methods].

†Through its partnership with Plastic Bank, CooperVision offsets a portion of its plastic footprint by funding the collection and recycling of plastic waste, equivalent in weight to the plastic used in participating soft contact lens products sold in participating countries, gathered within 30 miles of oceans or waterways in countries where Plastic Bank operates. Plastic weight is based on the total weight of plastic in the lens, blister, and secondary packaging, including laminates, adhesives, and auxiliary inputs (e.g. ink). This does not include plastic used during the manufacturing process.

‡Plastic used in participating CooperVision soft contact lens products is determined by the weight of plastic in the blister, the lens, and the secondary package, including laminates, adhesives, and auxiliary inputs (e.g. ink). The determination does not include plastic used during the manufacturing process for both these products and their packaging.

§'Packaging' refers to the blister pack that directly encloses each contact lens - the plastic tray sealed with an aluminum foil lid.

♦Determination is based on a review of the ISCC PLUS-certified public license database and publicly available information. ISCC PLUS-certified licenses are issued at supplier/site level and may not identify downstream brands. As of November 6, 2025, no other contact lens manufacturers were identified as using ISCC PLUS-certified plastic. ISCC License number ISCC-L-228, valid beginning April 6, 2026, along with CooperVision's internal documentation shows that 100% of the polypropylene used within the MyDay® blisters is ISCC PLUS-certified bio-attributed material sourced and allocated via the mass balance approach; certification does not imply physical segregation.

¶Foil lidding atop of the MyDay® blisters and the contact lenses themselves are not ISCC PLUS-certified.

**Refers to continuous manufacturing improvement processes undertaken by CooperVision to increase efficiency

††Carbon footprint is limited to Scope 1 and 2 emissions, defined as: Scope 1 emissions are direct emissions from owned or controlled sources. Scope 2 emissions are indirect emissions from the generation of purchased energy.

‡‡CooperVision's 2021 and 2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance Reports.

§§The MyDay® range of products are manufactured at two facilities that use lower-carbon energy sources. At CooperVision's Juana Díaz, Puerto Rico site, combined heat and power (CHP) technology generates electricity and thermal energy more efficiently than conventional grid-supplied electricity and separate heating systems. Based on CooperVision's scope 1 and scope 2 emissions data, total greenhouse gas emissions per manufactured lens at this facility in 2024 were approximately 30% lower than in 2021, prior to CHP startup. At its manufacturing facilities in the UK, CooperVision purchases 100% renewable energy.

♦♦SCS Global Services Certificate No. SCS-ZW-0018 verifies a recycling rate of 94.7% for the Juana Díaz, PR facility. SCS Global Services is an international leader in third-party certification, validation, and verification for environmental sustainability. CooperVision's internal records demonstrate an average recycling rate of over 90% for its MyDay® manufacturing facilities in the UK.

¶¶CooperVision, through its collaboration with Plastic Bank, has collected and recycled approximately 12.4M kg of plastic waste gathered within 30 miles of oceans or waterways in countries where Plastic Bank operates as of February 2026. Using Plastic Bank's metric of 1kg of plastic equaling 50 standard 202mm bottles, that will be the equivalent of approximately 659M plastic bottles.

♦♦♦As of October 3, 2025, more than 7,000 Plastic Bank collection members across 500+ communities in Indonesia, Egypt, and the Philippines have exchanged collected plastic waste for income and life-improving benefits (such as insurance, digital connectivity, grocery vouchers, and school supplies) through CooperVision's plastic neutrality program with Plastic Bank, cumulative since January 2021.

****Results compare 2024 with a 2021 baseline. Full life cycle assessment has been conducted in accordance with ISO 14067 and verified through independent critical review from a cradle-to-grave basis, which covers all product stages from raw material extraction to end-of-life. Details on methodology and verification are available at [coopervision.com/sustainability/methods].

††††Carbon reduction' and/or 'lower carbon' refer to a reduction in total greenhouse gas emissions, expressed as carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e). No carbon offsets are used.

References:

CVI data on file, 2023-2025 CVI data on file, 2024. CVI data on file, 2025. International Sustainability & Carbon Certification, 2025, https://iscc-system.org/about/who-we-are.] CVI data on file, 2023. CVI data on file, 2021-2025. CVI data on file, 2024-2025. CVI data on file as of 03/2026. Plastic Bank, CVI data on file, 2025

SA17810/APP163993

About CooperVision

CooperVision, a division of CooperCompanies (Nasdaq:COO), is one of the world's leading manufacturers of contact lenses. The company produces a full array of daily disposable, two-week and monthly soft contact lenses that feature advanced materials and optics, and premium rigid gas permeable lenses for orthokeratology and scleral designs. CooperVision has a strong heritage of addressing the toughest vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, childhood myopia, and highly irregular corneas; and offers the most complete portfolio of spherical, toric, and multifocal products available. Through a combination of innovative products and focused practitioner support, the company brings a refreshing perspective to the marketplace, creating real advantages for customers and wearers. For more information, visit www.coopervision.com.

About CooperCompanies

CooperCompanies (Nasdaq: COO) is a leading global medical device company focused on helping people experience life's beautiful moments through its two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision is a trusted leader in the contact lens industry, helping to improve the way people see each day. CooperSurgical is a leading fertility and women's healthcare company dedicated to putting time on the side of women, babies, and families at the healthcare moments that matter most. Headquartered in San Ramon, Calif., CooperCompanies has a workforce of more than 15,000, sells products in over 130 countries, and positively impacts over fifty million lives each year. For more information, please visit www.coopercos.com.

Media Contact

Heather Kowalczyk, APR

McDougall Communications for CooperVision

[email protected] or +1.585.434.2148

SOURCE CooperVision, Inc.