Coordinate, Collocate, Collaborate: New White Paper Explores How to Achieve Clinical Integration

News provided by

AbsoluteCare

09 Aug, 2023, 08:34 ET

COLUMBIA, Md., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AbsoluteCare, a healthcare organization that provides care beyond medicine for its members, is pleased to announce the release of "Coordinate, Collocate, Collaborate: How to Achieve Clinical Integration," by David Applegate, MD; Susan Padrino, MD, and Faith Tarver, Vice President of Behavioral Health.

The new paper explores the connection between behavioral and physical health and the impacts on each made by social determinants of health. Any one of these challenges can be daunting to patients. That's why clinical integration is so important.

Instantaneous access to medical information such as medications and medical tests is just one small piece of the clinical integration puzzle. "Providers must coordinate with each other and the member," says Faith Tarver, one of the paper's authors. "Collocation further increases the patient's access to follow-up care, but collaboration among providers and members is the key to true clinical integration."

"AbsoluteCare has a strategy for treating members with complex, chronic conditions, including mental health, behavioral health, and substance use issues," said Dr. Greg Foti, Chief Medical and Transformation Officer of AbsoluteCare. "This model is built to allow time for the team to work together to address the needs of the whole person."

Mike Radu, CEO, said, "Our healthcare system is so fragmented as it stands. Typical patients struggle to make and keep one appointment, so referring them to therapists and rehabilitation centers and sending them out for x-rays or IV infusions would cause significant hardship. AbsoluteCare is true clinical integration that meets quality metrics and benchmarks."

Read "Coordinate, Collocate, Collaborate" here. 

About AbsoluteCare
Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, AbsoluteCare is a leading value-based integrated healthcare provider. We go beyond medicine™ to provide comprehensive and preventive care to the most vulnerable populations. AbsoluteCare offers health services using a risk-bearing, PCP-driven care model. We treat the most clinically complex members of the communities we serve—many of whom face behavioral health, substance use, and SDoH challenges. AbsoluteCare tends exclusively to the needs of the high-risk population who persistently represent a disproportionate amount of unnecessary utilization and cost, regardless of whether they are engaged with other PCPs. We deliver this care in our Comprehensive Care Centers as well as in the communities we serve. In our more than 20 years, AbsoluteCare has consistently achieved unprecedented outcomes by addressing medical and psychosocial issues, as well as life's hardships that exacerbate chronic health conditions and complicate access to care. AbsoluteCare currently operates in seven markets: Baltimore and Prince George's County, MD; Cleveland and Columbus, OH; New Orleans, LA; and Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, PA.

For more information, visit absolutecare.com.

Contact: Lauren Cutruzzula
410-504-6971
[email protected]

SOURCE AbsoluteCare

Also from this source

Jerome Adams Joins AbsoluteCare's Board of Directors

Mike Radu, AbsoluteCare CEO, Entrepreneur of the Year Finalist

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.