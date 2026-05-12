Coordinated Care and Seattle Seahawks Host Youth Mental Health Summit

"Strong Youth Strong Communities" event connects teens with sports leaders to build resiliency and reduce stigma.

SEATTLE, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, Coordinated Care –Washington's trusted healthcare partner and wholly owned subsidiary of the Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC)–partnered with the Seattle Seahawks to host the third annual "Strong Youth Strong Communities" (SYSC) Summit at Lumen Field.

Beth Johnson,CEO of Coordinated Care, was joined by legendary athletes Walter Jones, Marcus Trufant, Garry Gilliam, Iman McFarland and Warren Moon to speak to teens from across the Puget Sound Region at Lumen Field to discuss the value of connection and support for mental health. Seattle Seahawks (PRNewsfoto/Coordinated Care)

Headlined by Seahawks Legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Walter Jones, Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Moon, Seahawks Legends Garry Gilliam and Marcus Trufant and former University of North Carolina basketball star Iman McFarland, this year's summit brought together hundreds of youth from across the state for a day focused on building connection, breaking down the stigma around mental health, and setting students up for success as they navigate life's challenges.

"We're incredibly proud to host this youth summit, now in its third year, during Mental Health Awareness Month to empower Washington's next generation with the tools, confidence, and support they need to maintain healthy, positive connections," said Coordinated Care President and CEO Beth Johnson. "At Coordinated Care, we know that true health goes beyond treating the physical body – it's about how you feel, cope, and connect with the community around you. Hearing messages of connection and belonging championed by world-class athletes brings these lessons to life in a way that no pamphlet ever could. That's what makes this summit so special."

Washington state continues to face a serious youth mental health crisis, underscoring the importance of early intervention and robust support systems. Data shows that 135,000 Washington adolescents experience a major depressive episode each year, with 1 in 9 youth aged 12-17 reporting having suicidal thoughts. The Strong Youth Strong Communities Initiative addresses this with care by creating a safe space for students, school communities, positive role models, and advocates to come together and develop practical life skills.

"I know firsthand how important it is to have a support system in your corner that believes in you and supports you along your journey – it makes all the difference," said Seattle Seahawks legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Walter Jones. "Programs like SYSC are giving students that same, critical foundation by building confidence, creating meaningful connections, and showing our young people that having the courage to ask for help when they need it is a sign of true strength. I'm honored to partner with Coordinated Care on this work and bring this message of hope and resilience to Washington's future leaders."

This year's summit brought over 300 students ages 11-14 from middle schools across the region, including Triumph Teen Center, Mt. Baker Middle School, Gray Middle School, Chief Leschi School, Meridian Middle School, Evergreen Middle School, Sacajawea Middle School, and TAF@Sahalie Middle School.

The summit featured interactive sessions and activities designed to engage students in meaningful dialogue about the challenges they face and develop actionable strategies for strengthening mental well-being both within the classroom and beyond.

As the largest carrier on Washington's health insurance Marketplace exchange, and with nearly half its membership made up of children and youth, Coordinated Care is a cornerstone of the state's healthcare safety net – delivering managed care that extends beyond the doctor's office to support the whole individual. By investing in the health of its communities, Coordinated Care is actively addressing social drivers of health to improve health outcomes and ensure that members receive high quality care at the right place and the right time.

About Coordinated Care

Coordinated Care provides free and low-cost health insurance coverage to more than 300,000 Medicaid, foster care, Medicare and marketplace members across Washington, with more than 30,000 providers in-network. Coordinated Care is committed to transforming the health of the community one person at a time. They treat the whole person by breaking down barriers to accessing care, walking members through their benefits, and connecting them to the care they need. Coordinated Care is a Washington managed care organization and a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives. To learn more, visit https://www.coordinatedcarehealth.com/WA-first.html.

About Strong Youth Strong Communities

SYSC is a nationwide campaign led by Centene Corporation, in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame, national non-profit organizations, and local community service providers to bring teens together to learn life and leadership skills that help unlock their potential. To learn more, please visit https://www.centene.com/why-were-different/strategic-partnerships/strong-youth-strong-communities.html.

SOURCE Coordinated Care