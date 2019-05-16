Coors Distributing Company Finds Silver Bullet With Coupa

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP), a leader in business spend management (BSM), today announced that Coors Distributing Company (CDC), a beverage distribution subsidiary of Molson-Coors, has selected Coupa to modernize its business through improved procurement and expense processes that will increase visibility into spend.

As one of the largest beer distributors in the Colorado area, CDC distributes to a wide range of consumer venues, including bars, restaurants, retail outlets, and more. Since 1971, CDC has grown to nearly 400 employees, expanding its beer portfolio to more than 30 breweries, hundreds of different brands, and thousands of SKUs in the dynamic Denver market. Prior to Coupa, invoice creation and expense reporting processes were limited due to offsite capabilities with its legacy on-premise procurement software. With Coupa's user-friendly, cloud-based solution, its employees will now have access to robust built-in capabilities and features to meet the needs of procurement teams whether on- or offsite.

"To continue operating as a small but mighty team, our business needed to upgrade processes and Coupa stepped up to the plate as a true partner in our BSM transformation," said David Deard, IT manager at Coors Distributing Company. "With a focus on our needs and delivering value and a flexible platform, we knew Coupa was the right solution for our unique business requirements."

With the help of the Coupa BSM Platform, CDC will see reduced cycle time of digital purchase orders, improved electronic invoice management, time-saving operational efficiency through greater ease of processes and organization-wide expense report compliance across business units.

"CDC was ready to adopt a modern solution to simplify its internal processes and improve governance over business spend, and we are thrilled to support them on this transformation," said Steve Winter, chief revenue officer at Coupa. "We look forward to helping them drive greater adoption and business spend visibility, and ultimately, delivering measurable business results together."

Coupa empowers companies around the world with the visibility and control they need to manage all their business spend in one place. To learn more, visit https://www.coupa.com/ .

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software is a leading provider of BSM solutions. We offer a comprehensive, cloud-based BSM platform that has connected hundreds of organizations with more than four million suppliers globally. Our platform provides greater visibility into and control over how companies spend money. Using our platform, businesses are able to achieve real, measurable value and savings that drive their profitability. Learn more at www.coupa.com . Read more on the Coupa Blog or follow @Coupa on Twitter.

