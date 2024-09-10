Demand for Coupa's AI Total Spend Management Platform Soars

Global businesses are bolstering efficiencies and driving billions in savings with Coupa's #1 AI total spend management platform

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousands of global brands are realizing the margin multiplier effect of Coupa and its community-generated AI. Today the company announced it welcomed 150+ new customers to the community over the past six months, with 600+ additional customer expansions. Customers have collectively garnered over $204 billion in savings to-date and $10 billion savings in the past quarter alone, which can be reinvested to drive growth and improve their bottom-lines.

"Amidst a macroeconomic environment that's putting massive pressures on business margins, leaders are trying to decipher between what's real AI, what's hype, and how AI gives them a competitive advantage. Coupa's AI is trained on an unmatched dataset of $6 trillion in economic spend. It provides actionable insights and personalized recommendations to our customers to get the most value out of their spend and improve efficiency. That's how we create a margin multiplier effect to help businesses achieve strategic goals," said Leagh Turner, Coupa CEO.

"In the past quarter, we've seen record demand for our latest AI innovations. We're converting pipeline at an incredible pace. We're growing new ACV by 26% year-over-year. And, we're continuing to be recognized by leading industry analyst firms for our platform's ability to strategically enhance financial agility and decision making, and accelerate financial close," continued Turner.

"At World Vision our aim is simplicity, agility and transparency. Coupa gives us all three," said Mike Grant, Head of Global Supply Chain at World Vision. "Transparency is incredibly important as we want to have full viability as to where spend is going to show our donors big and small. We work across 99 different countries with six languages and Coupa is the glue that holds all of our systems together. Coupa helps us bring our global teams together through its simplistic and easy to use user interface."

