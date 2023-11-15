Copa Holdings Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2023

PANAMA CITY, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA), today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2023 (3Q23). The terms "Copa Holdings" and the "Company" refer to the consolidated entity. The following financial information, unless otherwise indicated, is presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). See the accompanying reconciliation of non-IFRS financial information to IFRS financial information included in the financial tables section of this earnings release. Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons with prior periods refer to the third quarter of 2022 (3Q22).

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Copa Holdings reported a net profit of US$187.4 million for 3Q23 or US$4.72 per share. Excluding special items comprised of a net gain of US$12.2 million related to the settlement of the Company's convertible notes and an unrealized mark-to-market gain of US$0.8 million related to the value of financial investments, the Company would have reported a net profit of US$174.4 million or US$4.39 per share.

for 3Q23 or per share. Excluding special items comprised of a net gain of related to the settlement of the Company's convertible notes and an unrealized mark-to-market gain of related to the value of financial investments, the Company would have reported a net profit of or per share. Copa Holdings reported an operating profit of US$205.0 million and a 23.6% operating margin for the quarter, as compared to an operating profit of US$143.7 million and an operating margin of 17.8% in 3Q22.

and a 23.6% operating margin for the quarter, as compared to an operating profit of and an operating margin of 17.8% in 3Q22. Passenger traffic, measured in terms of revenue passenger miles (RPMs), increased by 13.3% year over year, while capacity measured in available seat miles (ASMs) increased by 12.1%. As a result, the load factor for the quarter increased by 0.9 percentage points to 87.8%, as compared to 3Q22.

Total revenues for 3Q23 increased 7.2% to US$867.7 million driven by higher capacity and load factors, while yields decreased by 5.0% to 13.4 cents . Consequently, revenue per available seat mile (RASM) decreased by 4.3% as compared to 3Q22 to 12.2 cents .

driven by higher capacity and load factors, while yields decreased by 5.0% to . Consequently, revenue per available seat mile (RASM) decreased by 4.3% as compared to 3Q22 to . Operating cost per available seat mile (CASM) decreased 11.2% from 10.5 cents in 3Q22 to 9.3 cents in 3Q23, mainly driven by a decrease of 21.3% in the price of jet fuel per gallon and lower sales and distribution costs. CASM excluding fuel (Ex-fuel CASM) decreased by 2.1% in the quarter to 5.8 cents , when compared to 3Q22.

in 3Q22 to in 3Q23, mainly driven by a decrease of 21.3% in the price of jet fuel per gallon and lower sales and distribution costs. CASM excluding fuel (Ex-fuel CASM) decreased by 2.1% in the quarter to , when compared to 3Q22. The Company ended the quarter with approximately US$1.2 billion in cash, short-term and long-term investments, which represent 34.0% of the last twelve months' revenues.

in cash, short-term and long-term investments, which represent 34.0% of the last twelve months' revenues. In September, Copa Holdings completed the previously announced redemption of its 4.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2025. The redemption resulted in a net settlement of US$350.0 million in cash, plus approximately 3.7 million shares issued to noteholders.

in cash, plus approximately 3.7 million shares issued to noteholders. The Company closed the quarter with total debt, including lease liabilities, of US$1.7 billion , while our Adjusted Net Debt to EBITDA ratio ended at 0.4 times.

, while our Adjusted Net Debt to EBITDA ratio ended at 0.4 times. During the quarter, the Company took delivery of two Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, ending the quarter with a consolidated fleet of 103 aircraft – 67 Boeing 737-800s, 26 Boeing 737 MAX 9s, 9 Boeing 737-700s, and 1 Boeing 737-800 freighter.

Copa Airlines had an on-time performance for the quarter of 89.4% and a flight completion factor of 99.8%, once again positioning itself among the very best in the industry.

Subsequent Events

In November, the Company took delivery of two Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft and expects to receive one additional aircraft during the remainder of 2023. The Company expects to end the year with 106 aircraft.

In October, the Company started service to Barquisimeto, Venezuela , bringing the total number of destinations in its network to 81, maintaining its position as the hub with the most non-stop international destinations in Latin America .

, bringing the total number of destinations in its network to 81, maintaining its position as the hub with the most non-stop international destinations in . In October, the Company completed its previously disclosed Share Repurchase Program and on November 15, 2023 , the board of directors of Copa Holdings approved a new US$200 million Share Repurchase Program. Purchases will be made subject to market and economic conditions, applicable legal requirements, and other relevant factors.

, the board of directors of Copa Holdings approved a new Share Repurchase Program. Purchases will be made subject to market and economic conditions, applicable legal requirements, and other relevant factors. Copa Holdings will make its fourth dividend payment of the year of US$0.82 per share on December 15, 2023 , to all Class A and Class B shareholders on record as of November 30, 2023 .

Consolidated Financial

& Operating Highlights 3Q23 3Q22 Variance vs. 3Q22 2Q23 Variance vs. 2Q23 Revenue Passengers Carried (000s) 3,272 2,755 18.7 % 2,980 9.8 % Revenue Passengers OnBoard (000s) 4,873 4,190 16.3 % 4,469 9.0 % RPMs (millions) 6,239 5,508 13.3 % 5,826 7.1 % ASMs (millions) 7,109 6,344 12.1 % 6,767 5.1 % Load Factor 87.8 % 86.8 % 0.9 p.p. 86.1 % 1.7 p.p. Yield (US$ Cents) 13.4 14.1 -5.0 % 13.3 0.6 % PRASM (US$ Cents) 11.7 12.2 -4.0 % 11.4 2.5 % RASM (US$ Cents) 12.2 12.8 -4.3 % 12.0 2.1 % CASM (US$ Cents) 9.3 10.5 -11.2 % 9.1 2.6 % CASM Excl. Fuel (US$ Cents) 5.8 5.9 -2.1 % 5.9 -2.4 % Fuel Gallons Consumed (millions) 83.9 75.7 10.9 % 79.9 5.1 % Avg. Price Per Fuel Gallon (US$) 3.00 3.81 -21.3 % 2.65 12.9 % Average Length of Haul (miles) 1,907 1,999 -4.6 % 1,955 -2.5 % Average Stage Length (miles) 1,238 1,265 -2.1 % 1,260 -1.7 % Departures 35,468 31,484 12.7 % 33,385 6.2 % Block Hours 112,114 102,027 9.9 % 107,055 4.7 % Average Aircraft Utilization (hours) 11.9 11.7 2.0 % 11.8 1.0 % Operating Revenues (US$ millions) 867.7 809.4 7.2 % 809.2 7.2 % Operating Profit (Loss) (US$ millions) 205.0 143.7 42.7 % 194.7 5.3 % Operating Margin 23.6 % 17.8 % 5.9 p.p. 24.1 % -0.4 p.p. Net Profit (Loss) (US$ millions) 187.4 115.9 61.6 % 17.5 970.2 % Adjusted Net Profit (Loss) (US$ millions) (1) 174.4 115.1 51.6 % 154.5 12.9 % Basic EPS (US$) 4.72 2.93 61.0 % 0.44 962.4 % Adjusted Basic EPS (US$) (1) 4.39 2.91 51.0 % 3.92 12.1 % Shares for calculation of Basic EPS (000s) 39,730 39,589 0.4 % 39,442 0.7 %

(1) Excludes Special Items. This earnings release includes a reconciliation of non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures.

About Copa Holdings

Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to countries in North, Central, and South America and the Caribbean. For more information visit: www.copaair.com.

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on management's expectations that involve several business risks and uncertainties, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. The risks and uncertainties relating to the forward-looking statements in this release are among those disclosed in Copa Holdings' filed disclosure documents and are, therefore, subject to change without prior notice.

Copa Holdings, S.A.

















Income Statement - IFRS

















(US$ Thousands)





















Unaudited

Unaudited

% Unaudited

%



3Q23

3Q22

Change 2Q23

Change Operating Revenues

















Passenger revenue

833,306

774,230

7.6 % 773,781

7.7 % Cargo and mail revenue

23,431

26,400

-11.2 % 23,888

-1.9 % Other operating revenue

10,973

8,815

24.5 % 11,521

-4.8 % Total Operating Revenue

867,711

809,445

7.2 % 809,190

7.2 %



















Operating Expenses

















Fuel

252,077

291,528

-13.5 % 214,121

17.7 % Wages, salaries, benefits and other employees' expenses

108,416

96,612

12.2 % 105,788

2.5 % Passenger servicing

23,147

18,881

22.6 % 21,460

7.9 % Airport facilities and handling charges

58,243

49,783

17.0 % 54,146

7.6 % Sales and distribution

54,058

60,712

-11.0 % 56,596

-4.5 % Maintenance, materials and repairs

29,528

23,577

25.2 % 31,430

-6.1 % Depreciation and amortization

78,359

68,813

13.9 % 74,818

4.7 % Flight operations

29,476

25,483

15.7 % 25,005

17.9 % Other operating and administrative expenses

29,394

30,363

-3.2 % 31,158

-5.7 % Total Operating Expense

662,697

665,752

-0.5 % 614,523

7.8 %



















Operating Profit/(Loss)

205,014

143,692

42.7 % 194,667

5.3 %



















Non-operating Income (Expense):

















Finance cost

(82,926)

(22,528)

268.1 % (30,517)

171.7 % Finance income

15,108

4,546

232.3 % 11,970

26.2 % Gain (loss) on foreign currency fluctuations

(1,566)

(3,335)

-53.1 % 3,712

-142.2 % Net change in fair value of derivatives

77,058

1,575

4792.6 % (137,473)

-156.1 % Other non-operating income (expense)

1,867

4,230

-55.9 % 925

101.8 % Total Non-Operating Income/(Expense)

9,540

(15,513)

-161.5 % (151,382)

-106.3 %



















Profit before taxes

214,555

128,179

67.4 % 43,284

395.7 %



















Income tax expense

(27,179)

(12,241)

122.0 % (25,775)

5.4 %



















Net Profit/(Loss)

187,375

115,939

61.6 % 17,509

970.2 %



















EPS

















Basic

4.72

2.93

61.0 % 0.44

962.4 %



















Shares used for calculation:

















Basic

39,730,180

39,588,984

0.4 % 39,442,367

0.7 %

Copa Holdings, S. A. and subsidiaries



Consolidated statement of financial position



(US$ Thousands)





September 2023 December 2022 ASSETS (Unaudited) (Audited) Cash and cash equivalents 236,878 122,424 Short-term investments 754,799 812,323 Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments 991,677 934,747





Accounts receivable, net 169,386 135,415 Accounts receivable from related parties 2,416 2,168 Expendable parts and supplies, net 108,546 93,332 Prepaid expenses 44,189 52,322 Prepaid income tax 139 798 Other current assets 25,671 17,043

350,347 301,078 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 1,342,024 1,235,825





Long-term investments 177,835 202,056 Long-term prepaid expenses 9,475 7,770 Property and equipment, net 3,069,652 2,883,524 Right of use assets 291,446 234,380 Intangible, net 85,711 78,555 Net defined benefit assets 2,303 504 Deferred tax assets 27,473 30,743 Other Non-Current Assets 17,435 17,005 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 3,681,330 3,454,537





TOTAL ASSETS 5,023,354 4,690,362





LIABILITIES



Loans and borrowings 260,164 142,484 Current portion of lease liability 69,001 80,084 Accounts payable 179,052 166,660 Accounts payable to related parties 1,574 1,004 Air traffic liability 658,246 651,805 Frequent flyer deferred revenue 121,732 111,526 Taxes Payable 39,939 43,878 Employee benefits obligations 48,809 44,913 Income tax payable 19,046 6,276 Other Current Liabilities 1,236 1,175 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,398,799 1,249,805





Loans and borrowings long-term 1,110,284 1,301,819 Lease Liability 224,140 158,289 Derivative financial instruments - 251,150 Deferred tax Liabilities 44,343 16,571 Other long - term liabilities 238,623 220,618 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,617,390 1,948,447





TOTAL LIABILITIES 3,016,189 3,198,252





EQUITY



Class A - 34,075,308 issued and 31,146,012 outstanding 21,367 21,327 Class B - 10,938,125 7,466 7,466 Additional Paid-In Capital 209,836 103,465 Treasury Stock (199,379) (344,541) Retained Earnings 1,652,915 1,367,784 Net profit 326,405 348,054 Other comprehensive loss (11,445) (11,445)





TOTAL EQUITY 2,007,165 1,492,110 TOTAL EQUITY LIABILITIES 5,023,354 4,690,362

Copa Holdings, S. A. and subsidiaries











Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows











For the nine months ended September 30,











(In US$ thousands)































2023

2022

2021

















(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Cash flow from operating activities

764,586

543,471

263,252 Cash flow used in investing activities

(274,166)

(387,334)

(140,844) Cash flow from (used in) from financing activities

(375,966)

(168,474)

48,758 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

114,454

(12,337)

171,166 Cash and cash equivalents at January 1

122,424

211,081

119,065 Cash and cash equivalents at September 30

$ 236,878

$ 198,744

$ 290,231



























Short-term investments

754,799

752,812

901,645 Long-term investments

177,835

168,114

96,956 Total cash and cash equivalents and investments at September 30 $ 1,169,512

$ 1,119,670

$ 1,288,832

Copa Holdings, S.A.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATION

This press release includes the following non-IFRS financial measures: Adjusted Net Profit, Adjusted Basic EPS, and Operating CASM Excluding Fuel. This supplemental information is presented because we believe it is a useful indicator of our operating performance and is useful in comparing our performance with other companies in the airline industry. These measures should not be considered in isolation and should be considered together with comparable IFRS measures, in particular operating profit, and net profit. The following is a reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures:

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Profit

3Q23

3Q22

2Q23













Net Profit as Reported

$ 187,375

$ 115,939

$ 17,509 Add: Interest expense related to the settlement of the convertible notes

$ 64,894

$ -

$ - Add: Net change in fair value of derivatives

$ (77,058)

$ (1,575)

$ 137,473 Add: Net change in fair value of financial investments

$ (810)

$ 699

$ (512) Adjusted Net Profit

$ 174,400

$ 115,062

$ 154,469













Reconciliation of Adjusted Basic EPS

3Q23

3Q22

2Q23













Adjusted Net Profit

$ 174,400

$ 115,062

$ 154,469 Shares used for calculation of Basic EPS

39,730

39,589

39,442 Adjusted Basic Earnings per share (Adjusted Basic EPS)

$ 4.39

$ 2.91

$ 3.92













Reconciliation of Operating Costs per ASM











Excluding Fuel (CASM Excl. Fuel)

3Q23

3Q22

2Q23













Operating Costs per ASM as Reported (in US$ Cents)

9.3

10.5

9.1 Aircraft Fuel Cost per ASM (in US$ Cents)

3.5

4.6

3.2 Operating Costs per ASM excluding fuel (in US$ Cents)

5.8

5.9

5.9

