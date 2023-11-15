Copa Holdings Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2023
15 Nov, 2023, 17:00 ET
PANAMA CITY, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA), today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2023 (3Q23). The terms "Copa Holdings" and the "Company" refer to the consolidated entity. The following financial information, unless otherwise indicated, is presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). See the accompanying reconciliation of non-IFRS financial information to IFRS financial information included in the financial tables section of this earnings release. Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons with prior periods refer to the third quarter of 2022 (3Q22).
OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
- Copa Holdings reported a net profit of US$187.4 million for 3Q23 or US$4.72 per share. Excluding special items comprised of a net gain of US$12.2 million related to the settlement of the Company's convertible notes and an unrealized mark-to-market gain of US$0.8 million related to the value of financial investments, the Company would have reported a net profit of US$174.4 million or US$4.39 per share.
- Copa Holdings reported an operating profit of US$205.0 million and a 23.6% operating margin for the quarter, as compared to an operating profit of US$143.7 million and an operating margin of 17.8% in 3Q22.
- Passenger traffic, measured in terms of revenue passenger miles (RPMs), increased by 13.3% year over year, while capacity measured in available seat miles (ASMs) increased by 12.1%. As a result, the load factor for the quarter increased by 0.9 percentage points to 87.8%, as compared to 3Q22.
- Total revenues for 3Q23 increased 7.2% to US$867.7 million driven by higher capacity and load factors, while yields decreased by 5.0% to 13.4 cents. Consequently, revenue per available seat mile (RASM) decreased by 4.3% as compared to 3Q22 to 12.2 cents.
- Operating cost per available seat mile (CASM) decreased 11.2% from 10.5 cents in 3Q22 to 9.3 cents in 3Q23, mainly driven by a decrease of 21.3% in the price of jet fuel per gallon and lower sales and distribution costs. CASM excluding fuel (Ex-fuel CASM) decreased by 2.1% in the quarter to 5.8 cents, when compared to 3Q22.
- The Company ended the quarter with approximately US$1.2 billion in cash, short-term and long-term investments, which represent 34.0% of the last twelve months' revenues.
- In September, Copa Holdings completed the previously announced redemption of its 4.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2025. The redemption resulted in a net settlement of US$350.0 million in cash, plus approximately 3.7 million shares issued to noteholders.
- The Company closed the quarter with total debt, including lease liabilities, of US$1.7 billion, while our Adjusted Net Debt to EBITDA ratio ended at 0.4 times.
- During the quarter, the Company took delivery of two Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, ending the quarter with a consolidated fleet of 103 aircraft – 67 Boeing 737-800s, 26 Boeing 737 MAX 9s, 9 Boeing 737-700s, and 1 Boeing 737-800 freighter.
- Copa Airlines had an on-time performance for the quarter of 89.4% and a flight completion factor of 99.8%, once again positioning itself among the very best in the industry.
Subsequent Events
- In November, the Company took delivery of two Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft and expects to receive one additional aircraft during the remainder of 2023. The Company expects to end the year with 106 aircraft.
- In October, the Company started service to Barquisimeto, Venezuela, bringing the total number of destinations in its network to 81, maintaining its position as the hub with the most non-stop international destinations in Latin America.
- In October, the Company completed its previously disclosed Share Repurchase Program and on November 15, 2023, the board of directors of Copa Holdings approved a new US$200 million Share Repurchase Program. Purchases will be made subject to market and economic conditions, applicable legal requirements, and other relevant factors.
- Copa Holdings will make its fourth dividend payment of the year of US$0.82 per share on December 15, 2023, to all Class A and Class B shareholders on record as of November 30, 2023.
Consolidated Financial
3Q23
3Q22
Variance vs. 3Q22
2Q23
Variance vs. 2Q23
Revenue Passengers Carried (000s)
3,272
2,755
18.7 %
2,980
9.8 %
Revenue Passengers OnBoard (000s)
4,873
4,190
16.3 %
4,469
9.0 %
RPMs (millions)
6,239
5,508
13.3 %
5,826
7.1 %
ASMs (millions)
7,109
6,344
12.1 %
6,767
5.1 %
Load Factor
87.8 %
86.8 %
0.9 p.p.
86.1 %
1.7 p.p.
Yield (US$ Cents)
13.4
14.1
-5.0 %
13.3
0.6 %
PRASM (US$ Cents)
11.7
12.2
-4.0 %
11.4
2.5 %
RASM (US$ Cents)
12.2
12.8
-4.3 %
12.0
2.1 %
CASM (US$ Cents)
9.3
10.5
-11.2 %
9.1
2.6 %
CASM Excl. Fuel (US$ Cents)
5.8
5.9
-2.1 %
5.9
-2.4 %
Fuel Gallons Consumed (millions)
83.9
75.7
10.9 %
79.9
5.1 %
Avg. Price Per Fuel Gallon (US$)
3.00
3.81
-21.3 %
2.65
12.9 %
Average Length of Haul (miles)
1,907
1,999
-4.6 %
1,955
-2.5 %
Average Stage Length (miles)
1,238
1,265
-2.1 %
1,260
-1.7 %
Departures
35,468
31,484
12.7 %
33,385
6.2 %
Block Hours
112,114
102,027
9.9 %
107,055
4.7 %
Average Aircraft Utilization (hours)
11.9
11.7
2.0 %
11.8
1.0 %
Operating Revenues (US$ millions)
867.7
809.4
7.2 %
809.2
7.2 %
Operating Profit (Loss) (US$ millions)
205.0
143.7
42.7 %
194.7
5.3 %
Operating Margin
23.6 %
17.8 %
5.9 p.p.
24.1 %
-0.4 p.p.
Net Profit (Loss) (US$ millions)
187.4
115.9
61.6 %
17.5
970.2 %
Adjusted Net Profit (Loss) (US$ millions) (1)
174.4
115.1
51.6 %
154.5
12.9 %
Basic EPS (US$)
4.72
2.93
61.0 %
0.44
962.4 %
Adjusted Basic EPS (US$) (1)
4.39
2.91
51.0 %
3.92
12.1 %
Shares for calculation of Basic EPS (000s)
39,730
39,589
0.4 %
39,442
0.7 %
(1) Excludes Special Items. This earnings release includes a reconciliation of non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures.
FULL 3Q23 EARNINGS RELEASE AVAILABLE FOR DOWNLOAD AT:
https://copa.gcs-web.com/financial-information/quarterly-results
3Q23 EARNINGS RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST
Date:
November 16, 2023
Time:
11:00 AM US ET (11:00 AM Local Time)
Join by phone:
https://register.vevent.com/register/BI71cb8585c38244d6ad583f080f785ae0
Webcast (listen-only):
Speakers:
Pedro Heilbron, Chief Executive Officer
José Montero, Chief Financial Officer
About Copa Holdings
Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to countries in North, Central, and South America and the Caribbean. For more information visit: www.copaair.com.
Copa Holdings, S.A.
Income Statement - IFRS
(US$ Thousands)
Unaudited
Unaudited
%
Unaudited
%
3Q23
3Q22
Change
2Q23
Change
Operating Revenues
Passenger revenue
833,306
774,230
7.6 %
773,781
7.7 %
Cargo and mail revenue
23,431
26,400
-11.2 %
23,888
-1.9 %
Other operating revenue
10,973
8,815
24.5 %
11,521
-4.8 %
Total Operating Revenue
867,711
809,445
7.2 %
809,190
7.2 %
Operating Expenses
Fuel
252,077
291,528
-13.5 %
214,121
17.7 %
Wages, salaries, benefits and other employees' expenses
108,416
96,612
12.2 %
105,788
2.5 %
Passenger servicing
23,147
18,881
22.6 %
21,460
7.9 %
Airport facilities and handling charges
58,243
49,783
17.0 %
54,146
7.6 %
Sales and distribution
54,058
60,712
-11.0 %
56,596
-4.5 %
Maintenance, materials and repairs
29,528
23,577
25.2 %
31,430
-6.1 %
Depreciation and amortization
78,359
68,813
13.9 %
74,818
4.7 %
Flight operations
29,476
25,483
15.7 %
25,005
17.9 %
Other operating and administrative expenses
29,394
30,363
-3.2 %
31,158
-5.7 %
Total Operating Expense
662,697
665,752
-0.5 %
614,523
7.8 %
Operating Profit/(Loss)
205,014
143,692
42.7 %
194,667
5.3 %
Non-operating Income (Expense):
Finance cost
(82,926)
(22,528)
268.1 %
(30,517)
171.7 %
Finance income
15,108
4,546
232.3 %
11,970
26.2 %
Gain (loss) on foreign currency fluctuations
(1,566)
(3,335)
-53.1 %
3,712
-142.2 %
Net change in fair value of derivatives
77,058
1,575
4792.6 %
(137,473)
-156.1 %
Other non-operating income (expense)
1,867
4,230
-55.9 %
925
101.8 %
Total Non-Operating Income/(Expense)
9,540
(15,513)
-161.5 %
(151,382)
-106.3 %
Profit before taxes
214,555
128,179
67.4 %
43,284
395.7 %
Income tax expense
(27,179)
(12,241)
122.0 %
(25,775)
5.4 %
Net Profit/(Loss)
187,375
115,939
61.6 %
17,509
970.2 %
EPS
Basic
4.72
2.93
61.0 %
0.44
962.4 %
Shares used for calculation:
Basic
39,730,180
39,588,984
0.4 %
39,442,367
0.7 %
Copa Holdings, S. A. and subsidiaries
Consolidated statement of financial position
(US$ Thousands)
September 2023
December 2022
ASSETS
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Cash and cash equivalents
236,878
122,424
Short-term investments
754,799
812,323
Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments
991,677
934,747
Accounts receivable, net
169,386
135,415
Accounts receivable from related parties
2,416
2,168
Expendable parts and supplies, net
108,546
93,332
Prepaid expenses
44,189
52,322
Prepaid income tax
139
798
Other current assets
25,671
17,043
350,347
301,078
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
1,342,024
1,235,825
Long-term investments
177,835
202,056
Long-term prepaid expenses
9,475
7,770
Property and equipment, net
3,069,652
2,883,524
Right of use assets
291,446
234,380
Intangible, net
85,711
78,555
Net defined benefit assets
2,303
504
Deferred tax assets
27,473
30,743
Other Non-Current Assets
17,435
17,005
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
3,681,330
3,454,537
TOTAL ASSETS
5,023,354
4,690,362
LIABILITIES
Loans and borrowings
260,164
142,484
Current portion of lease liability
69,001
80,084
Accounts payable
179,052
166,660
Accounts payable to related parties
1,574
1,004
Air traffic liability
658,246
651,805
Frequent flyer deferred revenue
121,732
111,526
Taxes Payable
39,939
43,878
Employee benefits obligations
48,809
44,913
Income tax payable
19,046
6,276
Other Current Liabilities
1,236
1,175
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
1,398,799
1,249,805
Loans and borrowings long-term
1,110,284
1,301,819
Lease Liability
224,140
158,289
Derivative financial instruments
-
251,150
Deferred tax Liabilities
44,343
16,571
Other long - term liabilities
238,623
220,618
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
1,617,390
1,948,447
TOTAL LIABILITIES
3,016,189
3,198,252
EQUITY
Class A - 34,075,308 issued and 31,146,012 outstanding
21,367
21,327
Class B - 10,938,125
7,466
7,466
Additional Paid-In Capital
209,836
103,465
Treasury Stock
(199,379)
(344,541)
Retained Earnings
1,652,915
1,367,784
Net profit
326,405
348,054
Other comprehensive loss
(11,445)
(11,445)
TOTAL EQUITY
2,007,165
1,492,110
TOTAL EQUITY LIABILITIES
5,023,354
4,690,362
Copa Holdings, S. A. and subsidiaries
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
For the nine months ended September 30,
(In US$ thousands)
2023
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Cash flow from operating activities
764,586
543,471
263,252
Cash flow used in investing activities
(274,166)
(387,334)
(140,844)
Cash flow from (used in) from financing activities
(375,966)
(168,474)
48,758
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
114,454
(12,337)
171,166
Cash and cash equivalents at January 1
122,424
211,081
119,065
Cash and cash equivalents at September 30
$ 236,878
$ 198,744
$ 290,231
Short-term investments
754,799
752,812
901,645
Long-term investments
177,835
168,114
96,956
Total cash and cash equivalents and investments at September 30
$ 1,169,512
$ 1,119,670
$ 1,288,832
Copa Holdings, S.A.
NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATION
This press release includes the following non-IFRS financial measures: Adjusted Net Profit, Adjusted Basic EPS, and Operating CASM Excluding Fuel. This supplemental information is presented because we believe it is a useful indicator of our operating performance and is useful in comparing our performance with other companies in the airline industry. These measures should not be considered in isolation and should be considered together with comparable IFRS measures, in particular operating profit, and net profit. The following is a reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures:
Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Profit
3Q23
3Q22
2Q23
Net Profit as Reported
$ 187,375
$ 115,939
$ 17,509
Add: Interest expense related to the settlement of the convertible notes
$ 64,894
$ -
$ -
Add: Net change in fair value of derivatives
$ (77,058)
$ (1,575)
$ 137,473
Add: Net change in fair value of financial investments
$ (810)
$ 699
$ (512)
Adjusted Net Profit
$ 174,400
$ 115,062
$ 154,469
Reconciliation of Adjusted Basic EPS
3Q23
3Q22
2Q23
Adjusted Net Profit
$ 174,400
$ 115,062
$ 154,469
Shares used for calculation of Basic EPS
39,730
39,589
39,442
Adjusted Basic Earnings per share (Adjusted Basic EPS)
$ 4.39
$ 2.91
$ 3.92
Reconciliation of Operating Costs per ASM
Excluding Fuel (CASM Excl. Fuel)
3Q23
3Q22
2Q23
Operating Costs per ASM as Reported (in US$ Cents)
9.3
10.5
9.1
Aircraft Fuel Cost per ASM (in US$ Cents)
3.5
4.6
3.2
Operating Costs per ASM excluding fuel (in US$ Cents)
5.8
5.9
5.9
