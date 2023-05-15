Copado Achieves FedRAMPⓇ Authorization for Its DevOps Platform

CHICAGO, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Copado , the leader in low-code DevOps, today announced it has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMPⓇ) authorization to operate (ATO) at the moderate impact level. Copado has a proven track record of working with customers in the public sector, such as the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Innovation (CMMI), the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), to improve the quality, speed and security of their software delivery and cloud transformations.

"FedRAMP empowers agencies to use modern cloud technologies, with emphasis on security and protection of government information, and helps accelerate the adoption of secure, cloud solutions," said Kyle Tobener, Vice President of Security and IT for Copado. "Now that government agencies have entered the world of the cloud, they must have the agility and flexibility to respond to citizen needs. Copado enables government agencies to respond faster, achieve higher levels of software quality, deliver more digital services and scale to unprecedented demands."

As one of the first federal agencies to work with Copado, the VA needed help organizing nearly a dozen teams with hundreds of developers who were all working on multiple concurrent Salesforce projects. With Copado, the VA was able to cut its deployment time in half and hasn't missed one deployment since implementation. The VA has fully authorized Copado for three years, which allows other federal agencies to expedite their own procurement decisions.

Copado is the only DevOps platform for Salesforce to achieve FedRAMP, ISO 27001, SOC 2 Type 1, and GDPR compliance. As the only cloud-based DevOps solution that meets all of these rigorous standards, Copado is the most trusted low-code delivery platform in the world.

"In light of President Biden's Executive Order on the nation's cybersecurity, the public sector is increasingly moving to secure cloud services," said Casey Coleman, Senior Vice President, Global Government Solutions for Salesforce. "Achieving FedRAMP authorization is a key competitive advantage in the marketplace and demonstrates a commitment to helping public sector agencies accelerate their digital transformation goals. Congratulations to Copado for achieving this important milestone."

Copado's DevOps solutions are available through Carahsoft and its resellers on the following government contracts: SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, NCPA Contract NCPA01-86, OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902, CA SLP: SLP-17-70-0139E, IN QPA: 0000000000000000000021430, OH MCSA: Ohio Master Cloud SA-0016 and TX DIR 4288: DIR-TSO-4288.

"Copado's FedRAMP ATO designation exemplifies their unwavering commitment to providing secure, reliable and compliant solutions to the Federal Government," said Bethany Blackwell, Vice President of the Salesforce Business Unit at Carahsoft. "This milestone underscores Copado's dedication to helping Federal agencies streamline their DevOps processes, while adhering to the highest standards of security and compliance. We look forward to continuing to deliver innovative technology solutions to Federal agencies with Copado and our reseller partners."

Copado is the leading DevOps and testing solution for low-code SaaS platforms that run the world's largest digital transformations. Backed by Insight Partners, Salesforce Ventures and SoftBank Vision Fund, Copado accelerates multi-cloud, enterprise deployments by automating the end-to-end software delivery process to maximize customers' return on their cloud investment. More than 1,200 companies rely on Copado to drive digital transformation with speed, quality and value including Boston Scientific, Coca-Cola, Fair Trade, Linde, MassMutual, Schneider Electric and Shell. Copado processes over 50 million DevOps transactions per month and is rated with a 100% score on the Salesforce AppExchange. More information can be found at: http://www.copado.com .

