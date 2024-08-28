Copado Announces Key Executive Appointments to Accelerate AI Initiatives Across the Business

CHICAGO, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Copado , the leader in DevOps for business applications, today announced the appointment of several new executives to the leadership team. The strategic hires are poised to drive Copado's internal and external AI initiatives, further solidifying the company's position in the industry.

Joining the Copado team are:

Aishling Finnegan as Vice President of Marketing and Digital Transformation. Recognized as one of the most influential women in UK tech, Finnegan is responsible for developing and executing go-to-market strategies that will accelerate awareness, sales, adoption and market penetration for Copado's AI-powered DevOps platform. Previously, she was Vice President of Product Strategy, GTM and Transformation at Conga where she leveraged AI to drive business innovation and efficiency. Her work has been instrumental in helping organizations understand the critical role of AI in transforming processes and enhancing decision-making capabilities. Ash's contributions have earned her several prestigious accolades, including the Stevie® Award for Female Executive of the Year and a spot in the Top 10 Women in IT Summit & Awards Series 2023.

"We welcome Aishling, Steve and Ed to the Copado team," said Ted Elliott, CEO of Copado. "Their collective expertise and leadership will be instrumental as we continue to drive innovation and expand our AI initiatives. These strategic hires reflect our commitment to deeply integrating AI into its product roadmap and operations, ensuring the company remains at the forefront of the DevOps industry."

Copado was named to the shortlist for " Best AI-driven Automation Solution " by the A.I. Awards and for " Best AI-enabled SaaS Solution " by the SaaS Awards. The company was also a finalist for " Best SaaS Product for Web or App Development " in the SaaS Awards.

About Copado

Copado is the leader in AI-powered DevOps for business applications. Backed by Insight Partners, Softbank IBM, Capgemini and Salesforce Ventures, Copado revolutionizes development workflows by leveraging advanced AI capabilities to build end-to-end digital transformation for more than 1,750 global brands including Coca-Cola, Medtronic, T-Mobile and Volkswagen. Copado is proven to drive 20X more frequent releases, 95% less downtime, 10X faster testing and 20% greater productivity. More information can be found at: http://www.copado.com .

