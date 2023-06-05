Copado and nCino Partner to Provide Proven DevOps Tools for Financial Institutions

CHICAGO, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Copado , a leader in low-code DevOps, today announced a technology partnership with nCino , Inc. to provide financial institutions with proven tools for continuous integration, continuous delivery and automated testing of nCino features and functionality of the nCino cloud banking platform. Through this partnership, Copado can help financial institutions adopt DevOps tools, templates and best practices to accelerate the speed, quality and value of their nCino implementation.

nCino works with more than 1,850 financial institutions to solve business challenges, digitize processes and enhance the customer experience through its cloud-based banking platform. nCino can help reduce costs by improving employee efficiency and productivity across onboarding, loans and deposits, while enhancing the customer experience and ensuring regulatory compliance. This partnership will enable nCino customers to move faster through their deployments without sacrificing quality. The Copado DevOps platform helps companies migrate from a sandbox into production quickly with confidence, by providing guidance, testing, security and compliance.

"Financial institutions are looking to deploy new technologies and deliver new services faster, and proven DevOps tools and processes are the key to making that happen," said Christie March, Vice President of Alliances for Copado. "This partnership with nCino to help financial institutions accelerate their digital initiatives will lead to faster innovation and feature adoption, from commercial banking to portfolio analytics. Together, we can help them increase efficiency, improve compliance, and deepen customer trust through an enhanced digital experience."

Copado has worked with many financial services customers to fuel digital transformation, including American AgCredit, Comerica, Citizens Bank, Fifth Third Bank and Northern Trust, and is the only nCino DevOps solution that is 100% native on the Salesforce platform. Copado has achieved FedRAMP, ISO 27001, SOC 2 Type 1, and GDPR compliance, making it the most trusted low-code delivery platform in the world.

"Copado is our preferred tool for DevOps automation on Salesforce and nCino," said Sanjeevkumar Bhandarkar, Principal Engineer at Comerica Bank. "The Copado platform has almost all the features we need; it helps us reduce manual intervention, keep our environments in sync, and shorten time to release. With everything in one place, Copado gives us complete visibility into our environments and allows us to deploy seamlessly. Copado also introduces new features as part of regular releases to make it a better and effective DevOps tool for Salesforce and nCino."

"We are excited to have Copado in our technology ecosystem and to be working together to bring innovative solutions to the financial services industry," said Petra Sheaffer, Manager – Global Technology Partners at nCino. "Our partnership will enhance the capabilities of financial institutions and streamline their workflows, enabling them to improve operational efficiency and deliver superior customer experiences."

These purpose-built solutions can be found on the Copado DevOps Exchange and have been verified by joint nCino and Copado customers. Additional platforms supported by the Copado DevOps platform include Salesforce, ServiceNow and Veeva.

Copado is redefining how to achieve success with enterprise SaaS and low-code platforms with its customer-centric approach to delivering faster, higher quality releases and improving trust across digital transformation projects. A commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Copado found that customers using Copado delivered 20x shorter lead times, 10x faster recovery times, 4x reduction in change fail rate and 5-7% higher productivity. Further, organizations using Copado's DevOps platform can achieve $4.5 million in value and an ROI of 307% over three years with payback in less than 6 months.

About Copado

Copado is the leading DevOps and testing solution for low-code SaaS platforms that run the world's largest digital transformations. Backed by Insight Partners, Salesforce Ventures and SoftBank Vision Fund, Copado accelerates multi-cloud, enterprise deployments by automating the end-to-end software delivery process to maximize customers' return on their cloud investment. More than 1,000 companies rely on Copado to drive digital transformation with speed, quality and value including Boston Scientific, Coca-Cola, Fair Trade, Linde, MassMutual, Schneider Electric and Shell. Copado processes over 50 million DevOps transactions per month and is rated with a 100% score on the Salesforce AppExchange. More information can be found at: http://www.copado.com .

SOURCE Copado